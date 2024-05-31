National Battle of the Bands Honors HBCU Heritage with "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands" This Black Music Month

HOUSTON, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is thrilled to announce the re-airing of "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands" this June in celebration of Black Music Month. This captivating film pays tribute to the rich heritage and ongoing legacy of Historically Black College and University (HBCU) marching bands, featuring the exceptional performances of eight premier bands from the 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands.

As the fourth film in the NBOTB series, "The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands," delves deeply into the marching band culture, showcasing its vital role in African American culture for over a century. The film celebrates the flair, dedication, and enduring traditions that have become a hallmark of entertainment and performance excellence. Viewers will be taken on a journey through the history of HBCU marching bands, exploring their evolution and their significant contribution to American culture.

The featured bands' performances include:

Florida A&M University , The Marching "100"

, The Marching "100" Langston University , "Marching Pride" Band

, "Marching Pride" Band Mississippi Valley State University , Mean Green Marching Machine

, Mean Green Marching Machine Norfolk State University , The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band

, The Spartan "Legion" Marching Band Southern University , Human Jukebox

, Human Jukebox Tennessee State University , Aristocrat of Bands

, Aristocrat of Bands Texas Southern University , "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band

, "Ocean of Soul" Marching Band Virginia State University , Trojan Marching Explosion

"We are excited to re-air 'The Legacy of HBCU Marching Bands' during Black Music Month," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer of the National Battle of the Bands. "HBCU bands represent the heartbeat of our community, and their performances continue to entertain, uplift, and unite us. It's a privilege to share this vibrant part of our cultural heritage again."

This re-airing offers a second chance to experience the heartfelt homage to the musicians and communities that continue to inspire us with their rhythm, dedication, and groundbreaking performances.

For a complete schedule of airing dates and times, please visit www.nationalbattleofthebands.com/films, where viewers can also enjoy the film's trailer, explore a list of stations broadcasting the documentary, and find links to watch our first three films on our NBOTB YouTube channel.

Stay connected with the NBOTB on social media: @NationalBattleOfTheBands (Facebook/Instagram/TikTok/YouTube) / @NationalBOTB (Twitter).

About National Battle of the Bands:

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration with Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, takes place annually in Houston, TX, at NRG Stadium. Event organizers have generated over $1.3 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

Media Contact

Derek D. Ross, NBOTB

[email protected] | (919) 423-5617

