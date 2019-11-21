National Best Places to Work Multifamily®; 2020 Official List Announced
Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the 2020 "Best Places to Work Multifamily®"
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the 2020 "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" Program. Winners found out how they ranked at the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit held in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.
As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments.
The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.
Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision."
The program also helps companies who want to improve their business. The "Employee Feedback Report" is presented to each participating company, even if it did not make the list. The report summarizes employee engagement and satisfaction data, the "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," and the transcript of employee written comments. The report is used by many organizations to make significant improvements in their workplace culture.
At the Summit, national benchmark data from organizations compiling research specific to the Multifamily Industry was revealed. Multifamily leaders looking to fast-track their success will leverage what best-in-class organizations are doing to create great resident experiences and strong financial results through the engagement of their employees.
The business environment of the 21st century is characterized not just by competition and ever-increasing technologies, but also by a heightened appreciation for the quality of the workplace. In a world of continuously shrinking margins and challenges attracting next-generation workforce, a progressive leadership strategy is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive advantage. One measure of such strategies is the quality of the workplace experience. Indeed, the enhanced awareness of the importance of creating great workplaces is evidenced by the growing body of literature regarding workplace excellence.
Nationally Ranked 2020 Best Places to Work Multifamily®, in order:
1. The Management Group, LLC
2. Passco Companies
3. Gables Residential
4. The Bascom Group
5. The Franklin Johnston Group
6. JVM Realty
7. Olympus Property
8. Berger Rental Communities
9. Keener Management
10. Apartment Dynamics
11. American Communities
12. Baron Properties
13. Wesley Apartment Homes
14. Presidium Property Management
15. Hankin Apartments
16. CWS Apartment Homes
17. IMT Residential
18. Pathlight HOME
19. Centra Partners
20. Respage
21. Alco Management, Inc.
22. Rockstar Capital
23. The REMM Group
24. RealSource Management
25. RADCO Residential
26. MC Companies
27. Carter-Haston
28. RMK Management
29. Continental Properties
30. Portico Property Management
31. Fogelman
32. Perennial Properties
33. ZRS Management
34. Drucker + Falk
35. Stone Mountain Properties
36. Cardinal Group Companies
37. Gene B. Glick Co.
38. Weller Management
39. Seldin Company
40. Village Green
41. TI Communities
42. Apartment SEO
43. Morgan Properties
44. O'Brien Realty Group
45. Stonemark Management
46. Asset Living
47. Mission Rock Residential
48. Carroll
49. Dasmen Residential
50. WRH Realty Services
51. Park Properties Management
52. Laramar Group
53. Valiant Residential
54. FPI Management
55. Karya Property Management
56. Northland Investment Corporation
57. The Homestead Companies
58. The ITEX Group
