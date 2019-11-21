National Best Places to Work Multifamily®; 2020 Official List Announced

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the 2020 "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" Program. Winners found out how they ranked at the Multifamily Leadership Innovation Summit held in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision."

The program also helps companies who want to improve their business. The "Employee Feedback Report" is presented to each participating company, even if it did not make the list. The report summarizes employee engagement and satisfaction data, the "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," and the transcript of employee written comments. The report is used by many organizations to make significant improvements in their workplace culture.

At the Summit, national benchmark data from organizations compiling research specific to the Multifamily Industry was revealed. Multifamily leaders looking to fast-track their success will leverage what best-in-class organizations are doing to create great resident experiences and strong financial results through the engagement of their employees.

The business environment of the 21st century is characterized not just by competition and ever-increasing technologies, but also by a heightened appreciation for the quality of the workplace. In a world of continuously shrinking margins and challenges attracting next-generation workforce, a progressive leadership strategy is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive advantage. One measure of such strategies is the quality of the workplace experience. Indeed, the enhanced awareness of the importance of creating great workplaces is evidenced by the growing body of literature regarding workplace excellence.

Nationally Ranked 2020 Best Places to Work Multifamily®, in order:

1. The Management Group, LLC

2. Passco Companies

3. Gables Residential

4. The Bascom Group

5. The Franklin Johnston Group

6. JVM Realty

7. Olympus Property

8. Berger Rental Communities

9. Keener Management

10. Apartment Dynamics

11. American Communities

12. Baron Properties

13. Wesley Apartment Homes

14. Presidium Property Management

15. Hankin Apartments

16. CWS Apartment Homes

17. IMT Residential

18. Pathlight HOME

19. Centra Partners

20. Respage

21. Alco Management, Inc.

22. Rockstar Capital

23. The REMM Group

24. RealSource Management

25. RADCO Residential

26. MC Companies

27. Carter-Haston

28. RMK Management

29. Continental Properties

30. Portico Property Management

31. Fogelman

32. Perennial Properties

33. ZRS Management

34. Drucker + Falk

35. Stone Mountain Properties

36. Cardinal Group Companies

37. Gene B. Glick Co.

38. Weller Management

39. Seldin Company

40. Village Green

41. TI Communities

42. Apartment SEO

43. Morgan Properties

44. O'Brien Realty Group

45. Stonemark Management

46. Asset Living

47. Mission Rock Residential

48. Carroll

49. Dasmen Residential

50. WRH Realty Services

51. Park Properties Management

52. Laramar Group

53. Valiant Residential

54. FPI Management

55. Karya Property Management

56. Northland Investment Corporation

57. The Homestead Companies

58. The ITEX Group

For more information about, and to register for, the "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" program, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com

