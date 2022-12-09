National Best Places to Work Multifamily®: 2023 Official Ranking Announced

Multifamily Leadership has announced the official ranking for the National Best Places to Work Multifamily® for 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily Leadership announced the official ranking for the 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily® Program. Listmakers found out how they ranked at the Multifamily Innovation® Summit in Phoenix, AZ featuring the Multifamily Innovation® Showcase, remarks from top CEOs and Executives, red carpet photos, high-energy music, and an incredible evening of celebration.

Multifamily Leadership

In addition to attendees from the ranking top multifamily companies, there were hundreds of multifamily owners and operators who attended to better understand what these organizations are doing in order to have received this honored designation.

The Multifamily Industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families also realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.

As CEOs and executive teams create culture and innovation around the resident experience, employee engagement is seen as a key driver to meet multiple challenges. The Best Places to Work Multifamily® program recognizes those companies that have established and consistently fostered outstanding workplace environments often acknowledging that employees can be a company's strongest and most valuable asset.

The rigorous assessment process evaluated each company's employee policies and procedures as well as responses from the company's employees. The program is part of a long-term initiative to encourage growth and excellence throughout the Multifamily Apartment Industry and to attract new leaders to the industry.

Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Next-generation leaders want to know their company is making a positive impact on the world. They want to know the vision and mission of the organization and that the leaders of the organization are going to drive that mission and vision."

The program also helps companies who want to improve their business. Whether or not they make the list, an "Insights Report" is presented to each participating company. This report summarizes employee engagement and satisfaction data, the "Multifamily Leadership Benchmark Report," and the transcript of employee written comments. It is then used by many organizations to make significant improvements in their workplace culture.

The business environment of the 21st century is characterized not just by competition and ever-increasing technologies, but also by a heightened appreciation for the quality of the workplace. In a world of continuously shrinking margins and challenges attracting a next-generation workforce, a progressive leadership strategy is critical to creating and sustaining a competitive advantage. One measure of such strategies is the quality of the workplace experience. Indeed, the enhanced awareness of the importance of creating great workplaces is evidenced by the growing body of literature regarding workplace excellence.

Nationally Ranked 2023 Best Places to Work Multifamily®, in order by category:

Management/Owners Under 5,000 Units

NorthPoint Management Frankforter Group FCI Residential Redwood Property Investors, LLC Stoa Group Luves Management LLC DBA City Heights Asset Management LLC Baron Properties The Garrett Companies Hankin Apartments The RADCO Companies StoneRiver Company Croatan Investments Confluence Communities Apartment Dynamics Zocalo Community Development Perennial Properties CHARLESGATE Marquis Asset Management The Prime Company Peg Property Management Group Ginsburg Development Companies O'Brien Realty Group Lawson Keener Management

Management/Owners 5,000 - 20,000 Units

Scully Company RealSource Properties The Bascom Group Eenhoorn, LLC Picerne Real Estate Group The Franklin Johnston Group Continental Properties Weller Management The REMM Group PLK Communities GoldOller Real Estate Investments ITEX Presidium Passco Companies Peak Properties Indus Communities IMT Residential JVM Realty The Life Properties Alco Management, Inc. Chestnut Hill Realty BSR REIT SYNC Residential Berger Rental Communities The Westover Companies Carter-Haston Real Estate Services, Inc. Lantower Residential Laramar Group LURIN Property Management Decron Properties DASMEN Residential GrayCo Properties, LLC Portico Property Management WRH Realty Services, Inc. ResProp Management Ashford Communities Avanti Residential

Management/Owners 20,000+ Units

Fogelman Properties Gables Residential Mission Rock Residential, LLC Valiant Residential Northland Investment Corporation Morgan Properties Security Properties

Suppliers/Vendors

ApartmentGeofencing.com Poole & Poole Architecture, LLC Leonardo247, Inc. Knock CRM The KSC Group RentDebt Automated Collections Respage REPLI Domuso Rently LoanBoss Apartment SEO, LLC Zego MRI Software WeDoTrash

For more information about, and to register for, the Best Places to Work Multifamily® program, go to www.multifamilyleadership.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Antrim

[email protected]

480-719-4409

SOURCE Multifamily Leadership