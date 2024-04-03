National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. Announces the 18th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala, Formerly Chefs of the World

ATLANTA, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black College Alumni (NBCA) Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. is proud to present the 18th Annual Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. (TWD, Jr.) Taste of Heritage Gala, formerly the Chefs of the World event. We ﬁnd ourselves in a moment of transformative reﬂection and reimagined greatness during an evening of culinary excellence and philanthropy set to take place at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

In honoring Mr. Dortch—a paragon of leadership and a beacon of hope and progress—the event transcends its former glory to embrace a broader mission. It's a mission steeped in his championed values: education, mentorship and unwavering commitment to community. Our founder's inﬂuence is the guiding star of this gala, as we endeavor not only to celebrate the culinary ﬁnesse that has always been our hallmark but also to amplify the cause closest to his heart—the empowerment of future generations through the support of HBCU students. Tommy's legacy inspires us as a revered global education and economic justice leader.

This event's evolution mirrors the journey of the exceptional individuals it celebrates--a path marked by aspiration, inspired by action and crowned with achievement. The 18th Annual Thomas

W. Dortch, Jr. Taste of Heritage Gala is more than an event; it's a legacy brought to life, a narrative of excellence continued, and a beacon of hope for the countless lives it will undoubtedly touch.

Under the esteemed co-chairmanship of Ambassador Andrew Young and Tim Mapes of Delta Air Lines and with Karyn Greer of WSB-TV as our emcee, this event is set to be a landmark occasion. Discover more about our distinguished co-chairs, Ambassador Andrew Young and Tim Mapes, and their signiﬁcant contributions at https://tasteofheritage.givesmart.com.

Six James Beard award-winning, nominated and renowned African American chefs will grace the kitchen, including Edgar "Dook" Chase, Shenarri Freeman, Edouardo Jordan, Vallery Lomas, Idris Muhammad, and Deborah VanTrece. The culinary team of Hyatt Regency Atlanta, under the orchestration of Executive Chef Thomas McKeown, will bring their visionary concepts and recipes to life.

Adding to the allure, two celebrated mixologists, Angela Barnes and Renauda Riddle, ﬁnalists for the James Beard Award, will serve bespoke small-batch cocktails. The night will crescendo with captivating performances by musical giants Will Downing and Mike Phillips.

Our silent auction features a curated selection of items and experiences, each embodying the essence of heritage and excellence. This year, we're proud to be supported by prominent sponsors, including Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Encore and US Foods. Their commitment to the community mirrors the foundation's vision for a brighter future.

The iconic Hyatt Regency Atlanta, a venue synonymous with luxury and service, provides the perfect backdrop for an evening that is as much about legacy as it is about future promise.

"The TWD, Jr. Taste of Heritage is not just a gala; it is a celebration of the academic and career potentiality of culinary arts and hospitality, and it is a lifeline for diverse students in need of scholarships in pursuit of their dreams," remarks Quentin Roach, Chairman of the Board. "This gala will become one of the most anticipated events on the Atlanta calendar. It exempliﬁes our founder's vision and is a north star for the Hall of Fame mission – empowering the next generation of leaders through educational excellence, community service and economic justice."

We invite you to participate in this monumental event. Your support through sponsorships, table purchases or ticket sales is an investment in tomorrow's leaders. With an expected attendance of 300-500 guests, the impact will be as profound as it is far-reaching.

To secure your participation and contribute to a legacy that advances education and empowerment, visit https://tasteofheritage.givesmart.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLACK COLLEGE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION, INC.

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation is a non-proﬁt organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding individuals who have made signiﬁcant contributions in their ﬁelds of expertise and have emerged from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through scholarships, the Hall of Fame Inductee Awards Gala and community outreach programs, the foundation supports the educational aspirations and achievements of HBCU students while preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of these esteemed institutions. For more information about the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation and its upcoming events and initiatives, please visit our website at www.nbcahof.org

Press Contact:

Jeniece Stewart-Dortch

National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. 404-524-1106

[email protected]

SOURCE National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.