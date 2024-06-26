National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation Mourns the Loss of Dr. William "Bill" F. Pickard

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation is deeply saddened to announce the passing of a remarkable board member, Dr. William "Bill" F. Pickard, who died peacefully on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was 83 years old.

Dr. Pickard was a titan in the realms of business and philanthropy, a steadfast advocate for education, and a visionary leader whose influence and mentorship reached far beyond the confines of our community. His entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to uplifting others have left an indelible mark on countless lives.

As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate his extraordinary life and enduring legacy. Dr. Pickard's contributions to the Foundation and the broader educational community have been invaluable, driving forward our mission to support and enhance the impact of historically Black colleges and universities.

"We miss our great friend - Bill, the world has lost a truly wonderful person, brilliant business leader, and an exemplar of community service. Our hearts and support go to his family and loved ones during this time," said Quentin Roach, Chairman of the Board of the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.

Dr. Pickard's family has expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. In honoring Dr. Pickard's legacy, we remain committed to advancing the values he championed throughout his remarkable life.

Funeral arrangements for Dr. William F. Pickard are as follows:

Visitation is scheduled for 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. Friday , June 28 at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols in Detroit .





, June 28 at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 W. McNichols in . "An Evening of Special Tributes: Honoring Dr. William F. Pickard " will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday , June 28 at the Charles H. Wright Museum, 315 W. Warren in Detroit , and is open to the public.





" will take place from , June 28 at the Charles H. Wright Museum, 315 W. Warren in , and is open to the public. Funeral service is Saturday, June 29 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Freeway in Detroit . Family hour is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11:00 a.m. An Omega Service from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will be held at 10:30 a.m. and an Omega Service from the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity will be held at 10:45 a.m.





at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Freeway in . Family hour is scheduled for with the funeral starting at An from the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity will be held at and an from the Sigma Pi Phi fraternity will be held at The family invites others to honor Dr. Pickard's legacy by contributing to a cause that was close to his heart: Amyloidosis Foundation; Charles H. Wright Museum; Motown Museum; and United Negro College Fund.





Media will be received at the public tribute on Friday evening, June 28 . Jocelyn Coley and team will assist members of the media at the Charles H. Wright Museum starting at 5:00pm .





. and team will assist members of the media at the Charles H. Wright Museum starting at . Per the family's wishes, representatives from the media will not be allowed to report from within the funeral service. Photography (still or video) within the funeral service is prohibited, as is any use of electronic devices.





Interment is PRIVATE and the family has requested no media coverage.

For further information, please contact: Jocelyn Coley of The Allen Lewis Agency,

[email protected].

About the NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.:

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. is committed to the growth and development of HBCUs and their students through scholarships, training, and technical assistance. Our efforts are designed to empower students to reach their highest potential and propel them into a future filled with promise.

SOURCE National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc.