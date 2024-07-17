NATIONAL BLACK FARMERS ASSOCIATION: Boyd Calls for Resignation of John Deere CEO John May & Deere Boycott

BASKERVILLE, Va., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Deere has not reversed or slow walked their plans to launch an autonomous tractor by 2030, completely eliminating the farmer from needing to operate the machine. Although Boyd agrees that farmers need access to new technology, he believes that John Deere continues to move in the wrong direction in regards to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Boyd Calls for the Resignation of John Deere CEO John C. May Amid John Deere Boycott

So much for "Made in America" at John Deere. The company announced it would lay off 600 more workers in Illinois and Iowa in order to expand to Mexico. Deere announced in June 2022, its Waterloo, Iowa tractor cab plant will move to Mexico by 2024. Now Deere will move its skid steer loader and compact track loader production from Dubuque, Iowa to Mexico by 2026.

On Tuesday, John Deere announced on social media platform X it would no longer support "social or cultural awareness" events in response to customer feedback. Deere's decision on DEI comes just one month after it agreed to pay $1.1 million in back wages and interest to 277 Black and Hispanic job applicants after the Department of Labor alleged that it found systemic hiring discrimination at the company.

According to John C. May, Deere CEO, "A company is only as healthy as its reputation and only as good as its word. Ultimately, a company is judged by its actions. "

Boyd and the NBFA are concerned more companies will downplay diversity goals and scale back DEI programs created to encourage the advancement of marginalized groups because little was done by CEO May to address decades of discrimination at Deere. John Deere is one of the largest debt holders for farmers, right beside the banks. Boyd has officially requested a meeting with CEO John C May to no avail to discuss concerns of NBFA Members for years.

Just as we have called for the resignation of Tractor Supply CEO, Hal Lawton, we also call for the resignation of Mr. May and boycott of John Deere.

"It is the farmer, not the machine that will take care of the crop and ensure it grows. I challenge John Deere to service all of America's farmers, including Black farmers" - John W. Boyd, Jr.

