National Black Farmers Association Calls Today A Win, Historic $2B Payout for Discrimination in Farm Lending

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) has championed a major victory for African American farmers and their families in the United States. After years of protests, lawsuits, and failed bills, the organization, led by President John Boyd, has successfully secured a $2.2 billion payout for discrimination in farm lending from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This historic payout comes as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Section 22007, signed into law by President Biden nearly two years ago.

"No matter how it is sliced, the $2.2 billion in payouts is historic." Post this John Boyd Jr, President, National Black Farmers Association; Kara Brewer Boyd, President, Association American Indian Farms With Attorney Ben Crump on Capitol HIll. (October 2022)

Approximately 43,000 farmers will each receive payouts of up to $500,000, with the average award being $82,000. These funds are meant to provide financial assistance to farmers who have experienced racial and other forms of discrimination from the USDA prior to 2021. This victory marks a significant step towards justice for Black farmers, who have long been fighting against systematic discrimination in the farming industry. The NBFA, founded by John Boyd 40 years ago, has been at the forefront of this fight and has led the way in advocating for change.

Boyd reflects on the long and difficult road to this victory, stating, "No matter how it is sliced, the $2.2 billion in payouts is historic. In 1999, Black farmers received a $1 billion payout. In 2013, a $1.25 billion payment was made in a late filers' lawsuit settlement." The NBFA has also been instrumental in paving the way for similar settlements with Hispanic, Women, and Native American farmers, as well as the related Cobell case settlement.

Despite the progress made with this payout, Boyd acknowledges that there are still challenges faced by Black farmers. These include banks denying them access to operating funds and farm ownership loans, as well as recent allegations of racial discrimination by companies like John Deere. However, he sees this victory as a symbol of hope for those still fighting for justice.

Boyd's decades-long lobbying campaign has not been without its challenges. He has faced hateful phone calls, mail, and even death threats throughout the years, but his determination to fight for the rights of Black farmers has never wavered. He emphasizes that this payout was not a blanket settlement, and that a neutral third-party administrator, Midtown Group, has carefully evaluated each farmer's case. The application process was lengthy and complex, compounding the pain and frustration felt by many farmers.

As Boyd reflects on the long journey to this victory, he questions whether it was all worth it. But his answer is a resounding "Yes." He explains, "The answer is an unqualified 'Yes,' just for the few moments today of listening to Stephen Benjamin, Senior White House Advisor and Director of Public Engagement, share the details regarding award notifications and check disbursement to DFAP applicants. That made it all worthwhile." This victory is not just for the NBFA, but for all Black farmers and their families who have endured discrimination and struggled to make ends meet.

About National Black Farmers Association

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is a non-profit organization representing African American farmers and their families in the United States. As an association, it serves tens of thousands of members nationwide. NBFA's education and advocacy efforts have been focused on civil rights, land retention, access to public and private loans, education and agricultural training, and rural economic development for black and other small farmers.

