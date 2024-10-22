National Black Farmers President John Boyd Endorses Kamala Harris for President, Citing Her Commitment to Agriculture and Justice

BOYDTON, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) today announced its endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. With the upcoming election just two weeks away, the NBFA aims to rally support for a candidate they believe will champion the needs and concerns of Black farmers across the nation.

This pivotal endorsement comes after a significant meeting between Vice President Harris and John Boyd, the esteemed founder and president of the NBFA. During this meeting, held in Atlanta on October 19, 2024, the two engaged in critical discussions surrounding the pressing need for debt relief for farmers grappling with the challenges of record-high input costs.

"I've fought for fellow farmers of every race, color, and creed across Virginia, this country, and US Territories," said John Boyd, founder and president. "I can say with certainty that Vice President Harris has the vision to recognize the need to invest in agriculture and land ownership, new loan programs and credits, to make it easier to start and run a farm in the U.S."

Boyd, a fourth-generation Virginia farmer and a staunch advocate for equitable treatment of Black farmers, expressed his unwavering confidence in Vice President Harris's commitment to supporting working families. He highlighted her extensive experience as a California prosecutor, the state's Attorney General, a U.S. Senator, and now as Vice President, as a testament to her dedication to addressing the needs of marginalized communities.

One of the key factors driving the NBFA's endorsement is Vice President Harris's instrumental role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2023. Her decisive tie-breaking vote paved the way for this landmark legislation, which included a crucial provision allocating $2.2 billion in financial assistance to Black and other farmers who faced discrimination under a USDA Farm Lending program before 2021.

Boyd emphasized the significance of this legislation, stating, "I've dedicated my life to fighting for the rights of farmers from all walks of life – across Virginia, the entire country, and even U.S. Territories. I can confidently say that Vice President Harris possesses the vision and understanding to recognize the importance of investing in agriculture, promoting land ownership, and establishing new loan programs and credits that make it easier for aspiring farmers to start and sustain their operations right here in the U.S."

The NBFA firmly believes that Vice President Harris is the best candidate to address the unique challenges faced by Black farmers. Her track record demonstrates a deep understanding of these issues and a commitment to finding effective solutions.

The organization encourages its members and all Americans to consider the importance of this election and the impact it will have on the future of agriculture in the United States.

The NBFA is a non-profit organization founded in the 1990s with the mission of representing the interests of Black farmers across the United States. With over 140,000 members nationwide, the NBFA is a powerful voice advocating for policies that promote equity and opportunity in agriculture.

To learn more about these historic victories and the ongoing work of the NBFA, please contact John Boyd via email

The National Black Farmers Association (NBFA) is a non-profit organization representing African American farmers and their families in the United States. As an association, it serves tens of thousands of members nationwide. NBFA's education and advocacy efforts have been focused on civil rights, land retention, access to public and private loans, education and agricultural training, and rural economic development for black and other small farmers.

