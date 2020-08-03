National Black MBA Association® Announces Launch Of NBMBAA® COVID-19 Relief Fund

Emergency student funding, including for basic needs, educational expenses and technology requirements necessitated by virtual learning.

Certification funding to provide skill development for displaced members and students.

Small business support, including training and assistance in gaining access to funding and resources to aid business reopening, employment and stabilization.

Funding for community-based organizations that face increasing demands in meeting basic human needs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"In the midst of a global pandemic which disproportionately impacts communities of color in America, it is imperative to provide tangible support to the Black community," said Bruce Thompson, NBMBAA® Interim President & CEO. "The related economic collapse has left our already-at-risk student and professional population even more vulnerable. NBMBAA® is activating its 39-chapter nationwide network and scaling its resources to help address these urgent challenges."

The National Black MBA® is looking for support from corporations, foundations, and individuals for its COVID-19 Relief Fund. Please donate by visiting nbmbaa.org/donate. Contact Renee Foster at [email protected] or 404-260-0178 to learn more.

Plans are well underway for the 2020 NBMBAA® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience. This history making online event taking place September 23-25, 2020 will feature programming focused on students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The three-day schedule includes keynote speeches, panels, and interactive workshops on a wide variety of highly relevant topics by leaders in business, public affairs, and media. It also includes the nation's largest diversity Career Fair with exciting opportunities offered by hundreds of corporate, academic, and not-for-profit partners.

To register or learn more about the 2020 National Black MBA Association® Conference & Career Fair: A Virtual Experience, visit www.nbmbaa.org/conference/. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available – please contact Tabitha Jenkins at [email protected] or 352-333-3468.

About National Black MBA Association ®

NBMBAA® is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) professional member-based organization which leads in the creation of educational, career and wealth building opportunities for students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 20,000 members in 39 professional chapters, 33 Leaders of Tomorrow® chapters and over 500 corporate, academic and not-for-profit partners, the organization is dedicated to sponsoring initiatives and developing partnerships that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of engagement: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. Visit us @ NBMBAA.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn @theblackmba.

SOURCE National Black MBA Association

