National Black MBA Association Ignites Future of Work with the Launch of AI Advisory Council

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) today announced a pivotal step in its continued evolution as an emerging leader in workforce development with the formation of a distinguished AI Advisory Council. This initiative, championed by Interim CEO Orlando Ashford, is designed to equip the organization's members with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to navigate and lead in the AI-driven economy, specifically through the new NBMBAA AI Academy.

The AI Advisory Council brings together a diverse group of prominent leaders who are shaping the future of artificial intelligence, underscoring NBMBAA's commitment to ensuring equitable participation in the digital revolution.

"We want our members to understand their superpower and what enables them to show up as their best self at work, armed with the knowledge to pivot—whether that means leveraging AI in a current role, seeking a new one, or pursuing that entrepreneurial idea you have," said Orlando Ashford, Interim CEO of the National Black MBA Association. "The National Black MBA Association is building the resources, through our AI Academy, to enable whichever path is true for you."

Mr. Ashford emphasized that the Council's role is critical in identifying tools and resources that truly "see" the community, as the same biases that exist in society are often built into new technology. The Council will help ensure these tools are programmed, tested, and used by all of us to actively combat existing inequities.

Introducing the Inaugural AI Advisory Council

The Council's members are innovators, founders, and ethical leaders who will guide the AI Academy's curriculum and partnerships, including pending collaborations with collegiate institutions.

Angle Bush | CEO, Black Women In Artificial Intelligence™ A visionary and advocate, Angle Bush founded Black Women In Artificial Intelligence in 2020. Under her leadership, the organization has grown into a global movement across five continents, partnering with technology leaders like Microsoft, NVIDIA, and Amazon to drive opportunity and inclusion in AI.

Dwayne Dixon | AI Practitioner & Executive Advisor Dwayne Dixon is the founder of Dwayne Dixon International (DDI) and the creator of Bridging the Code™: The Dixon Method for Ethical AI Leadership . Drawing on 40+ years in enterprise technology at companies including IBM and Microsoft, he equips leaders to navigate digital transformation through the lens of responsible AI and ethical governance.

Charlotte Lewis Jones | Founder & CEO, Grey AI Charlotte Lewis Jones leads Grey AI, a firm dedicated to measuring and accelerating AI maturity and literacy through research-backed assessments like the GREY Score™ and SPARK Score™, and offering personalized trainings through the SPARK Path™. She previously held senior AI-focused roles at Meta and X and is a champion for inclusive AI development and governance.

James Francis | Founder, Artificial Integrity™ & Sole.AI™ James Francis leads The Sole AI, a culture-forward, AI-native media and learning platform empowering Black and Brown communities through literacy, authorship, and digital agency. He also developed the Artificial Integrity™ framework, an original approach that grounds AI innovation in context, conscience, and human advancement. An innovator and bridge-builder across finance, technology, and culture, Francis ensures under-represented professionals are not merely adopting AI, but leading its design and direction.

The formation of the AI Advisory Council solidifies the NBMBAA's role as a proactive leader dedicated not only to career advancement but also to addressing systemic inequities within emerging technologies, ensuring underrepresented and underestimated professionals are at the forefront of AI innovation, development, and oversight.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for underrepresented students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Media Contact: Deven Trowers, [email protected]

SOURCE National Black MBA Association