National Blood Clot Alliance Names Corewell Health a Center of Excellence

PHILADELPHIA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Blood Clot Alliance ® (NBCA) today announced that Corewell Health™ Grand Rapids Hospitals – Butterworth Hospital has been named the inaugural NBCA Center of Excellence in the United States. This new designation combines the excellence in clinical outcomes demonstrated by Corewell Health with the NBCA emphasis on patient education and post-hospitalization patient care for both deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) patients.

NBCA is the nation's only patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis and successful treatment of life-threatening venous blood clots such as DVT, a medical condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein, and PE, which occurs when a part of the clot breaks off and travels through the bloodstream to the lungs, causing a blockage.

"For too long NBCA has witnessed firsthand the gaps in venous thromboembolism (VTE) patient care. By designating Corewell Health a Center of Excellence, we are acknowledging its commitment to both clinical excellence and patient education," said Board Member and NBCA Committee Chair Justin Crockett.

In designating Corewell Health as an NBCA Center of Excellence, the committee highlighted both the qualitative and quantitative multidisciplinary, systematic approach to DVT and PE treatment. This rigorous process for the NBCA COE designation included an assessment of VTE standard of care as well as a review of historical outcomes and timeliness of reporting which was then compared to established benchmarks. It also included an onsite visit by the committee, meeting with both administrators and clinicians at Corewell Health to validate the COE application. Finally, it included a demonstrated commitment to community education in a clinical and post-clinical setting.

"Partnering with the National Blood Clot Alliance has inspired our teams to continually improve our processes to identify and treat our patients in West Michigan who are impacted by these serious, life-threatening conditions," said Michael Knox, M.D. interventional radiology, Corewell Health. "We are inspired by the NBCA leaders, many of whom are survivors of PE. I am grateful for the tireless dedication of so many at Corewell Health in this mission and look forward to continued collaboration with the NBCA."

"We intend to expand the Centers of Excellence across the country to ensure high-quality VTE care for all Americans. The certification is a major step forward in doing just that," said Crockett.

"This formal recognition speaks highly of the demonstrated excellence of Corewell Health's program treating patients with acute and chronic VTE," said Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., president, Corewell Health in West Michigan. "Patients know when they seek treatment at Corewell Health they are receiving care that compares favorably with the best nationally so they can live their healthiest lives possible."

To learn more about the NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence and the application criteria please contact [email protected] To Learn more about NBCA visit stoptheclot.org or contact [email protected]

About NBCA

The National Blood Clot Alliance ®, established in 2003, is the nation's leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE). Each year NBCA provides more than 3 million people with blood clot information, resources, and support. For more information about NBCA please contact [email protected] or visit www.stoptheclot.org

Stop the Clot ®

About Corewell Health™

People are at the heart of everything we do, and the inspiration for our legacy of outstanding outcomes, innovation, strong community partnerships, philanthropy and transparency. Corewell Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides health care and coverage with an exceptional team of 65,000+ dedicated people—including more than 12,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and more than 15,500 nurses providing care and services in 21 hospitals, 300+ outpatient locations and several post-acute facilities—and Priority Health, a provider-sponsored health plan serving more than 1.3 million members. Through experience and collaboration, we are reimagining a better, more equitable model of health and wellness. For more information, visit corewellhealth.org.

