National Board of Trial Advocacy Launches Charitable Foundation

WRENTHAM, Mass., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James M. Richardson, President of the National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA), today announced formation of the NBTA Foundation.

"For the benefit of consumers, the Foundation will disseminate information helpful to selecting proven and tested legal counsel," Richardson said. "There are roughly 30,000 board certified attorneys in the United States. These attorneys are board certified in more than 50 specialties."

Bridgett Kedzie, a nurse whose mother died in the recovery room after a routine surgery, makes the case for hiring a board-certified attorney: "I have seen firsthand how board certification for lawyers makes an important difference in people's lives. I hired an NBTA board certified civil trial attorney for my family's medical malpractice case. Worried lawyer advertising might be an unreliable way of picking an attorney, I turned to the NBTA for help and I'm glad I did. The NBTA helps people find truly qualified lawyers, not just those who claim they are."

According to NBTA Foundation President David E. Rapoport, who was the NBTA's President from 2013 through 2016, "It's simply too hard for consumers to find truly competent lawyers. While most lawyers are honest; there are unscrupulous lawyers who spend a fortune on advertising that is false or misleading. The rules prohibiting this are difficult to enforce and the Internet makes the problem worse. To combat this, the Foundation will elevate the profile of the established and trustworthy system of board certification for lawyers. Increased public awareness of board certification for attorneys will make it easier for consumers to find attorneys with proven qualifications and drive more lawyers toward board certification, improving the quality of legal services overall as these lawyers up their game to qualify."

The Foundation's Board of Directors is a list of heavy hitters in the legal world—all working for access to qualified legal counsel for all. The board includes a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, a Texas Court of Appeals Justice, the Past Executive Director of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a law school director of trial advocacy, three former presidents of the NBTA, and successful practicing attorneys.

About the National Board of Trial Advocacy

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is a nonprofit organization devoted to improving the quality of legal services and aiding clients in their selection of attorneys with proven—tested—excellence℠. NBTA offers board certification in civil trial law, truck accident law, criminal trial law, family trial law, Social Security disability, and civil practice. For more information, visit nbtalawyers.org

