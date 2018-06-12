National Breast Cancer Foundation and PatientPoint Partner on Point-of-Care Education Campaign

Breast cancer is one of the leading health crises for women in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. NBCF helps women around the country and world through their free mammography, patient navigation, breast health education and research programs.

PatientPoint is the trusted leader of patient and physician engagement solutions across all points of care. The PatientPoint communication platform leverages critical point-of-care touchpoints such as waiting rooms, exam rooms and the back office to deliver award-winning education proven to increase patient-physician engagement and improve outcomes.

"Our partnership with PatientPoint helps us extend our reach and accomplish our mission of helping women now through our early detection, education and support services," said NBCF VP of Programs Douglas Feil. "By leveraging the national PatientPoint network, we know that we are getting the right information to those affected by breast cancer at the ideal time—as they are having critical conversations with their provider—that could improve, extend and ultimately save lives."

A notable component of the PatientPoint-NBCF partnership is a 28-page, expert-reviewed patient and caregiver guide on metastatic breast cancer being distributed in June to OB/Gyn and oncology practices nationwide. Metastatic breast cancer accounts for roughly 154,000—or approximately 6 percent—of all U.S. breast cancer cases and is an area of focus for NBCF. The PatientPoint-NBCF guide addresses all phases of the metastatic breast cancer journey for patients and caregivers, and includes sections dedicated to metastatic breast cancer basics, treatment, side effects, coping and ongoing care.

"At the heart of each piece of content we produce, we want to provide patients with actionable information they can understand, remember and apply—no matter the diagnosis," said PatientPoint Senior Vice President of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're honored and privileged to partner with NBCF to equip breast cancer patients and caregivers with trusted information designed to help them partner with their provider to receive the best care possible."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint powers more effective patient-physician engagements across all points of care. With 30 years of unrivaled experience and continual, meaningful innovation, we are trusted consultants to healthcare providers and sponsoring brands. Using superior analytics and insights, we craft customized programs that make every doctor-patient engagement better. From primary care to complex specialties, from practices to hospitals, PatientPoint provides a cohesive communication platform that enriches the entire care experience and delivers proven results. By the end of 2018, PatientPoint programs are on track to impact patient-physician discussions in more than 51,000 physician offices and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 13 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org.

