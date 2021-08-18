National Broadcaster and Television Producer Amy Gutierrez Joins VIDSIG in New Role

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that beloved Bay Area broadcaster and producer Amy Gutierrez had joined live, one-to-one video chat platform VIDSIG as a producer and host for strategic events aimed at societal impact.

Better known as Amy G, Gutierrez is an 8-time Emmy-award winning producer, reporter and host and has covered the San Francisco Giants as an in-game reporter since 2008 while serving as a national correspondent for MLB Network. With 25 years' experience in broadcast television, Gutierrez's vast background spans the realms of consumer, medical, and sports-related news.

"VIDSIG presents a powerful opportunity to engage with a broader audience on a variety of critical topics," stated Gutierrez. "As a female within the world of sports, there are perspectives that are highly applicable outside of sports and VIDSIG provides a trusted platform to share with, inform, and inspire audiences."

In her new role, Gutierrez will be producing campaigns focused on cultural and societal impact – with the many new and existing experts on VIDSIG.com.

"As a Bay Area company with deep ties to the San Francisco Giants, we could not be more thrilled to welcome Amy G to VIDSIG," stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. "Amy's regular onscreen presence has brought immense enthusiasm and inspiration to local and national audiences for years, and we're incredibly excited by her exploration with what we believe are not only interesting subjects, but truly necessary ones during these extraordinary times."

VIDSIG's ecosystem of integrity-based talent and expertise has grown into the hundreds during the past two quarters alone – garnering national exposure in the Wall Street Journal, Sports Illustrated and many others. Its College Experience Experts category alone – which provides live one-to-one video chats between parents, high school students and undergrads – has spread to the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia in a matter of weeks, as well.

"We're fortunate that audiences are seeing the value in what VIDSIG is and does," continued Yarnold. "To be able to connect so easily on any device and have potentially life-changing conversations is truly awe-inspiring."

