National Burn Awareness Week: Pritzker Hageman Shares What Burn Survivors and Families Should Know About Legal Options After a Burn Injury

Navigating those questions can be overwhelming, particularly as families face ongoing medical treatment and uncertainty about long-term needs. Pritzker Hageman's Burn Injury Legal Team represents survivors and their families in burn injury cases nationwide, helping them understand what legal options may be available so families can protect their rights while focusing on their recovery.

National Burn Awareness Week 2026

National Burn Awareness Week is an annual initiative of the American Burn Association focused on burn risks, prevention, and the long-term impact of burn injuries. This year's theme highlights workplace burn injuries, where fires, explosions, electrical hazards, and unsafe equipment can cause catastrophic harm.

Legal Options for Workplace Burns

In many cases, burn injuries that occur at work are handled through workers' compensation. In most states, workers' compensation limits claims against employers, but burn survivors may still pursue claims against third parties whose negligence caused or contributed to the injury.

When a burn injury is caused by the negligence of a third party, such as a contractor, property owner, or equipment manufacturer, a separate personal injury claim may be available. These cases often involve fires, explosions, electrical failures, or defective products and typically require an independent investigation to identify responsible parties and preserve evidence.

Support for the Burn Survivor Community

Pritzker Hageman is an active member of the American Burn Association and a legal referral partner with the Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors, which connects burn survivors and their loved ones with experienced burn injury attorneys, allowing families to ask questions and learn whether they have a legal claim.

The firm's Burn Injury Legal Team will attend the American Burn Association Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, later this April.

About the Pritzker Hageman Burn Injury Legal Team

Pritzker Hageman is one of the few law firms in the United States with a legal team dedicated exclusively to burn injury cases. The firm has successfully represented clients in all 50 states in cases involving fires, explosions, electrical injuries, and dangerous products.

