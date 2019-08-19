National Business Capital & Services Announces New Performance Advance Product

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital & Services, the leading alternative finance marketplace offering small business loans and services from over 75 lenders, announced the rollout of their new Performance Advance product. This innovative financing solution was created to break down lending barriers that business owners typically face when seeking capital, helping them qualify for higher funding amounts.

Joseph Camberato, President of National Business Capital & Services, is eager to see the new Performance Advance Financing Solution help small businesses nationwide secure the capital they need to grow.

"We are excited to introduce our new Performance Advance product, which will help motivated business owners access the financing they need to grow, without settling for lower funding amounts or set daily payments," said Joseph. "By offering business owners their desired amount of financing, our new Performance Advance program empowers business owners to take growth into their own hands, avoiding collateral and daily payments in the process."

Thanks to performance-based criteria, the Performance Advance program alleviates several key issues that small businesses typically face when applying for financing by allowing business owners to:

Qualify for larger funding amounts based on day-to-day performance

Repay the loan as they are paid by customers, rather than being beholden to a set-in-stone daily payment schedule during slow stretches

Avoid personal guarantees on business financing

The Performance Advance Financing Solution gives entrepreneurs the freedom to pursue any new opportunity; this funding is not limited to a single or prescribed purpose. Based on business goals, this capital can be used to finance business growth, de-escalate risk, chase new customer bases, or pursue any other time-sensitive opportunities.

Businesses seeking funding can follow this simple three-step process:

Step 1: Fill out the application form, which takes less than 60 seconds.

Step 2: Discuss the opportunity at hand with one of National's knowledgeable Business Financing Advisors.

Step 3: Choose the best match within National's network of lenders and receive the funds between 24 hours and 3 days.

National is no stranger to innovating the way entrepreneurs grow. In 2018, National released the Hybridge SBA Loan™ , a unique bridge loan providing businesses with immediate short-term financing, followed soon after by a low-interest SBA loan.

About NBC&S

National Business Capital & Services is the #1 FinTech marketplace offering small business loans and services. Harnessing the power of smart technology and even smarter people, we've streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date.

Our expert Business Financing Advisors work within our 75+ Lender Marketplace in real time to give you easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit, as well as a full suite of revenue-driving business services.

We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time.

For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

CONTACT:

Joseph Camberato

National Business Capital & Services

info@National.biz | National.biz

1 Corporate Dr #202, Bohemia NY 11716

Toll Free: (877) 482-3008 | Fax: (631) 446-6016

SOURCE National Business Capital & Services

