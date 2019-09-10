National Business Capital & Services Releases Game-Changing eQuickment Financing Product

BOHEMIA, N.Y., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital & Services, a FinTech leader that has helped tens of thousands of business owners secure over $1 billion in financing, is excited to announce their newest equipment financing program: the eQuickment Financing Product.

The eQuickment Financing Product has allowed National to expedite a previously painstaking approval process down to as little as an hour, resulting in the fastest equipment financing process on the market. This innovative new program is revolutionizing how business owners finance equipment, empowering them to purchase equipment for their businesses at a lightning-fast pace.

Joseph Camberato, the President of National Business Capital & Services, is excited to simplify and streamline the approval process for business owners in need of equipment financing.

"We are thrilled to introduce National's innovative new eQuickment Financing Product, which will allow small business owners to purchase equipment and pursue time-sensitive growth opportunities while they are active, rather than face bank rejections as they pass. The application, approval and funding process is streamlined to be faster and more convenient than ever before," said Joseph.

Disrupting an antiquated process that took business owners weeks or months to receive approval, the eQuickment Financing Product will help business owners move at today's rapid pace with a modernized approach. This new program will allow business owners seeking equipment capital to:

Receive financing in as little as 48 hours

Qualify for equipment financing up to $250,000 — only an application and minimum personal credit score of 600 is required for purchases $75,000 & under

Verify equipment purchase through a virtual inspection, rather than an on-premise inspection

Purchase equipment from the vendor of their choice

The eQuickment Financing Product is designed to make the financing process as convenient and seamless as possible, with payment terms ranging from 2 to 5 years. Qualifications are based on either credit or sales, depending on the purchase price. This solution is a viable option for all business owners seeking to finance equipment.

Businesses seeking equipment capital can receive approvals in as little as an hour by following a simple three-step process:

Step 1: Fill out the application form, which takes less than 60 seconds.

Step 2: Speak with one of National's knowledgeable Business Financing Advisors to discuss the product and ask any questions.

Step 3: Receive the best equipment financing program available in 48-72 hours.

The eQuickment Financing Product comes hot on the heels of the Performance Advance , which allows business owners to qualify for larger amounts based on performance-related criteria.

About NBC&S

National Business Capital & Services is the #1 FinTech marketplace offering small business loans and services. Harnessing the power of smart technology and even smarter people, we've streamlined the approval process to secure over $1 billion in financing for small business owners to date.

Our expert Business Financing Advisors work within our 75+ Lender Marketplace in real time to give you easy access to the best low-interest SBA loans, short and long-term loans and business lines of credit, as well as a full suite of revenue-driving business services.

We strengthen local communities one small business loan at a time.

For every deal we fund, we donate 10 meals to Feeding America!

