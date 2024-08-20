National Business Capital Continues Strategic Hiring With Expert Vincent Campbell

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After several key strategic hires at National Business Capital ("NBC"), we're excited to announce the hire of yet another seasoned industry veteran, Vincent Campbell.

Vincent Campbell

Vincent brings 30+ years of industry experience to our team, including senior positions held at Merchant Financial Group, IDB Bank, Webster Bank, Citibank, and CIT. Vincent is active in several National industry associations such as SFNET, which he is currently serving as the New Jersey President, TMA, ACG, and IFA, as well as regional associations, which include NYIC, Garden State Credit Associates, and The Contemporary Credit Club.

Vincent's extensive experience enhances our team's efforts in building and strengthening relationships and securing financial partnerships with commercial lenders, advisory firms, private equity firms, accountants, attorneys, and other influential individuals and intermediaries in the private credit industry.

As business leaders look to close funding shortfalls, handle unexpected transaction complications, and assist fast-growing non-bankable companies, Vincent's connections and knowledge, in addition to NBC's offerings, become invaluable. NBC's direct lending catalog includes but is not limited to sub-debt, bridge loans, stretch pieces, seasonal over advances, and revenue-based facilities, while alternative options are provided through a diverse lending platform of 75+ partners.

"Vincent's addition to the team couldn't have been more timely. As commercial banks tighten credit requirements, private credit continues to grow in both volume and popularity. Vincent's longstanding relationships and deep industry expertise will support our team in bridging capital gaps and delivering flexible capital solutions nationwide; He'll be a driving force behind our influence as we continue to grow and scale."

-Joe Camberato, CEO of National Business Capital

If you want to learn more about how National Business Capital's strategic partnerships team or Vincent can support your clients' capital needs, visit NationalBusinessCapital.com/Partners

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL

National Business Capital, a pioneer of non-bank financing, provides revenue-based, non-asset-backed financing solutions ranging from $250K to $10MM. Since 2007, the company has financed billions of dollars while innovating how business leaders access growth capital. Assigning a knowledgeable financing advisor to each client, the team's approach to each transaction allows clients to maximize their financing options. For more information, visit us at NationalBusinessCapital.com.

Contact Vincent directly at (973) 615-1528 or [email protected]

