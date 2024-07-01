National Business Capital Expands Market Focus, Hires Industry Vet Francois Bouville

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Business Capital ("NBC") continues to grow and solidify its position in the non-bank specialty finance market, we're excited to announce Francois Bouville's hire as Director of Institutional Partnerships.

Francois brings nearly 30 years of industry experience to our team, including Senior Vice President positions held at Commercial Finance Group, Texton Financial Corporation, Capital TempFunds/Capital Business Credit, and Wells Fargo Capital Finance. Francois co-created Goodman Capital Finance's ABL division, where he spent 5+ years building and scaling the division. Following that tenure, Francois served as a Senior Vice President at SLR Business Credit. Francois is also a decorated Combat Veteran, dedicating his time outside of work to helping other Veterans dealing with trauma.

Francois brings decades of experience to support our team's focus on enriching relationships and financing partnerships with commercial lenders, advisory firms, and PE firms, along with other key influencers and intermediaries in the private credit sector.

Francois will leverage his relationships and expertise, along with NBC's solutions, to bridge capital gaps, address last-minute transaction surprises, and serve high-growth companies that banks can't keep up with.

"We are thrilled to welcome Francois Bouville to the National Business Capital team.

His extensive experience and proven track record in the commercial finance industry will be invaluable as we expand and strengthen our institutional partnerships," said Joe Camberato, CEO, National Business Capital. "Francois's deep relationships and insights will play a crucial role in helping us bridge capital gaps and deliver fast financing solutions to lower-middle market companies. The business lending landscape continues to change and evolve; Francois couldn't be joining NBC at a better time as we move into our next phase of growth."

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS CAPITAL

National Business Capital, a pioneer of non-bank financing, provides revenue-based, non-asset-backed financing solutions ranging from $250K to $10MM . Since 2007, the company has financed billions of dollars while innovating how business leaders access growth capital. Assigning a knowledgeable financing advisor to each client, the team's approach to each transaction allows clients to maximize their financing options. For more information, visit us at NationalBusinessCapital.com.

