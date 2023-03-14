National Business Capital Launches Fund Tank, a New Series Where Entrepreneurs Pitch Their Best Business Growth Ideas to Secure Funding

Show Features Business Owners Pitching Finance Experts to Secure a Loan of up to a Million Dollars – Where the First 50k is Interest-Free!

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital, the leading FinTech marketplace in business financing, announced today the launch of Fund Tank, a new series where entrepreneurs pitch their growth plans in hopes of accessing the capital necessary to take their businesses to the next level.

Fund Tank is produced by Joe Camberato, the Founder and CEO of National Business Capital and the host of the popular Grow by Joe series on YouTube. To date, over 35 business owners have applied to be contestants on the new show – which begins taping its first episode on Thursday, March 16th at the Ascent Lounge in the Time Warner Center in NYC.

"Access to capital can make or break a business. As most entrepreneurs know, finding the right capital source can be confusing, frustrating, and time-consuming. That's why we created Fund Tank," said Joe Camberato, CEO and Founder of National Business Capital. "We know there are millions of entrepreneurs out there who have plans to grow their businesses but can't because of the lack of access to capital. With Fund Tank, we're giving these entrepreneurs a platform to advocate for their growth and, more importantly, set their plans into action."

On each episode of Fund Tank, Camberato will be joined by a panel of guest judges who will listen to and critique the funding pitches coming from qualified business owners. For the first episode, guest judges are Lynn Smith, a former news anchor on the TODAY show, NBC News, and CNN, and Jessica O. Matthews, an award-winning entrepreneur, inventor, and social scientist who is the founder and CEO of Uncharted, a sustainable infrastructure company that helps cities reduce the cost of developing smart infrastructure.

Even if a business isn't chosen as a winner, owners will benefit from brand exposure and candid critique of their growth plans from experts who know what it takes to move a business forward," said Camberato, who has experience as a judge on David Meltzer's Apple TV shows, 2 Min Drill & Office Hours. "It's a learning experience all around. Not just for contestants but for the audience at home. We're very excited to get started and I encourage any qualifying business to join us."

To qualify to be a contestant on Fund Tank, businesses need to have made $1 million in revenue in the last 12 months and generate revenue as a company for at least two years. Contestants who pitch the judges successfully will be assisted in securing a loan for up to a million dollars – with the first $50,000 interest-free.

The rates for the loans will vary based on specific underwriting criteria, including, but not limited to, personal and business credit, sales history, and time in business. Other conditions apply.

The first episode of Fund Tank is expected to premiere on streaming services in May 2023.

About National Business Capital

The limits of success should never be defined by the lack of capital. Yet, in a constantly changing financing market, many entrepreneurs struggle to access the capital they depend on to fuel growth and find success. That's why in 2007, Joe Camberato set out to create a company that lets entrepreneurs reimagine how they access capital.

With National Business Capital, experience a business lending marketplace built for entrepreneurs, by entrepreneurs.

Discover a time-saving machine that takes approval from months to hours, letting you spend less time chasing capital and more time building your business. Leverage a network of over 75 lending partners to find the right approval for your business and secure capital without compromise. Do it all from an intuitive online platform that centralizes your business lending needs for simpler, streamlined management.

Working with NBC, gain a financing partner for the future, ensuring your business can always access the capital it needs to succeed today and tomorrow.

$2+ Billion Funded. Grow to Greatness.

