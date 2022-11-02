National Business Capital Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Business Media today announced the inaugural Power Partner Awards, honoring B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.

All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"We're incredibly proud to receive this honor from Inc. Magazine. National was started to increase the access to capital for entrepreneurs. Since 2007, we've secured over $2 billion in financing through 25,000+ completed transactions. To think of how many lives we've changed, jobs we've created, and dreams we've made come true is almost impossible to conceive, but it keeps us going every day. Our work strengthens communities, creates opportunities, and, most importantly, allows entrepreneurs to reach their full potential. I'm so proud of everyone on our team whose hard work and dedication brought us to where we are today." says Joseph Camberato, CEO and Founder of National.

National Business Capital recently eclipsed $2 billion in funding secured on behalf of entrepreneurs nationwide. Their streamlined, client-focused approach to business financing and 75+ lender marketplace have created a time-saving machine for business owners. Rather than apply to lenders one by one, you can receive multiple personalized offers with one digital application through their 75+ lender marketplace, which has saved entrepreneurs countless hours and allowed them to attain their goals much faster.

The company isn't just a business financing powerhouse; They're also a #1 Top Workplace on Long Island, four consecutive years running. National's commitment to company culture has fueled its organizational structure and created an environment of passionate individuals who genuinely care about the growth and development of their clients. They're team players, problem-solvers, and unsatisfied with anything other than the best—something you can see directly in their work.

The company entered a continuous growth mode after Covid-19, hiring 33 new team members in 2022 alone. In the same year, National built out and moved into a new, state-of-the-art headquarters in the Hauppauge Innovation Park to allow more room for their growth, complete with the technology they need to support their productivity. Their dedication to "Driving Growth for All" can be seen in all corners of their office, but they're also using their influence to give back to their community. For every deal they fund, they donate 10 meals to Feeding America, and they also hold a Thanksgiving turkey drive to support the less fortunate, amongst other philanthropic activities.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022.

The November 2022 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 8, 2022.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About National Business Capital

National Business Capital helps entrepreneurs secure quick and fair financing to save time and cultivate sustainable growth.

Our stress-free online platform is designed for simplicity and speed, helping business owners go from application to approval in a matter of hours. And while we remain a leader in the Fintech industry, our clients agree it's our personalized service and award-winning team that sets us apart.

From SBA loans to lines of credit, equipment financing, and more, business owners can access all the different financing programs available to them in one place. Through our streamlined process, we have helped clients secure $2 billion in financing since 2007, and, more importantly, we've helped entrepreneurs save a tremendous amount of time and grow faster.

