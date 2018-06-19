National Business Capital Releases a New Financing Product: The Hybridge SBA Loan™

BOHEMIA, N.Y., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Business Capital, a nationwide leader in alternative business finance, is pleased to introduce a new business financing package: the Hybridge™ SBA Loan. Part small business loan, and part SBA loan, the Hybridge SBA™ Loan was created by NBC to meet the rising demand of small business owners that wish to gain SBA funding without having to wait out the long and arduous SBA funding process.

"We are thrilled to provide our customers with a faster, simpler, and more cost-effective SBA experience" said Joseph Camberato, President of National Business Capital. "With our new streamlined Hybridge SBA process, our customers are able to get the funding they need immediately without any of the stressful hangups they get from banks and other lenders" said Camberato.

Typically, business owners who apply for an SBA loan must wait upwards of 6 months to receive funding, which can hold them back from taking immediate action in resolving any business challenge, and seizing opportunities for growth. With a Hybridge SBA Loan™, business owners benefit from both an expedited SBA funding process that can get them access to funds in as little as 45 days, as well as capital from a fast-acting small business loan that helps "bridge" the gap in SBA funding. This is the 3 step funding process for Hybridge SBA Loans™:

Step 1: Applicants apply simultaneously for both an SBA loan and a small business loan, reducing duplicative paperwork.

Step 2: Clients are alerted within 48 hours as to their SBA approval status. At the same time, applicants can receive funding from their small business loan in as little as 24-48 hours to bridge the wait time to receive funds from their SBA loan.

Step 3: Through National Business Capital's unique, expedited SBA funding process, business owners receive SBA funding in as little as 45-60 days, instead of the 6 months wait that typically comes with applying through traditional lenders. They then have the option of paying off their initial small business loan completely and gain the long-term funding they were after from their SBA loan. Or, business owners can use the additional funds to continue the growth of their company.

With the introduction of the exclusive Hybridge™ SBA Loan NBC is revolutionizing the long and complex traditional SBA process by providing the financing their clients need immediately with the terms they desire, so business owners can stop waiting for their SBA funds, and get the capital they need to grow their business.

About NBC

National Business Capital is a nationwide leader in alternative business financing. They are constantly on the lookout for new ways to innovate the way entrepreneurs grow by providing the fastest, easiest and most creative small business loans on the market for all businesses nationwide.

Founded in 2007 by Joseph Camberato and James Webster, NBC is a global provider of alternative financing options for businesses in the United States, UK, Canada and Puerto Rico. They have provided over 1 billion in funding through connections to over 75+ vendors through their exclusive global marketplace.

The team of Business Financing Advisors at NBC are the first of their kind. Built on the foundations of a forward-thinking and positive culture that encourages empathy, respect, and transparency, every applicant who contacts NBC receives round-the-clock guidance and support throughout the funding process from start to finish. With cutting-edge technology and industry-leading expertise, Business Financing Advisors help cut the funding process down to hours, and save their clients vast amounts of time, money and resources along the way.

Visit https://www.NationalBusinessCapital.com for more information.

About the SBA

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is an independent government agency dedicated to addressing the needs of all small businesses in the US, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.

Since its creation in 1953, the federal agency has expanded its reach and increased its global presence significantly, and has remained largely responsible for the growth and development of the US small business economy. By providing financial and legal aid through federal resources, the SBA helps thousands of Americans start, grow and develop their businesses each year.

Visit https://www.SBA.gov for more information.

CONTACT:

Joseph Camberato

National Business Capital

info@nationalbusinesscapital.com

www.NationalBusinessCapital.com

1 Corporate Dr #202, Bohemia, NY 11716

Toll Free: (877) 482-3008 | Fax: (631) 446-6016

info@NationalBusinessCapital.com | NationalBusinessCapital.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-business-capital-releases-a-new-financing-product-the-hybridge-sba-loan-300668876.html

SOURCE National Business Capital

Related Links

https://www.nationalbusinesscapital.com

