National Business Furniture Rebrands as NBF with Vision to Fuel More Impactful Workplaces

"Workspaces: Solved is reflective of our focus on harnessing the potential of our customers' workspaces by leveraging our expertise in commercial furniture," stated Anna Baxter Kirk, Vice President of Marketing & Ecommerce at NBF. "The re-brand is an evolutionary step in our transformation journey — one that will result in even better ability to deliver next-level results for the next era of work."

With more than 300,000 customers, taking a customer-centric approach with the rebrand was top of mind for NBF. NBF spent a year listening to its customers and to changing work trends, and it became clear what commercial furniture customers require to achieve today and in the future:

Trusted Commercial Furniture Experts

With the knowledge and know-how of nearly 50 years of leadership expertise in Business, Government, Healthcare and Education environments, you can trust us to help you find solutions to meet your organization's exact needs.

Human Help When You Want It

NBF offers a collaborative team that will provide the support and guidance you need to find your perfect workspace solution and deliver next-level results.

Solutions That Meet Your Needs

Nail your project vision and goals with NBF. We've designed an expansive and curated portfolio of commercial furniture — centered on quality, durability and value — and service offerings to help you find the exact solutions to fit the needs of your space, budget, working style and more.

The new logo, updated website and various materials are launching in early March, and more changes will come to life over the next year and beyond.

"Our customers can expect the same trusted service and support from our team of more than 100 sales professionals across the U.S., who are ready to guide them every step of the way," said Anna Baxter Kirk. "Or, if you know exactly what you and your team need, our website provides a vast assortment of readily-available commercial furniture to help you achieve your every goal."

ABOUT NBF

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., with a team of 100+ sales professionals located across the U.S., NBF is a national commercial furniture and workspace solutions partner that makes new ways of working a reality. By expertly guiding, planning and furnishing workspaces, we help fuel more impactful workplaces.

We are trusted commercial furniture experts who provide human help when you want it and solutions that meet your needs.

NBF is recognized as a Top Workplace in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin and is a member of TAKKT AG, which specializes in B2B omnichannel distribution for business equipment in Europe and North America.

