National Business Group on Health Honors Quest Diagnostics with Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being Award

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that it has received the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award, presented by the National Business Group on Health (NBGH), a non-profit association of more than 440 large U.S. employers. Quest is among 39 U.S. employers to receive the 2020 Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-Being award at NBGH's virtual Workforce Strategy 2020 Conference held on October 6-7, 2020.

2020 marks the third year in a row that Quest has received an award from the National Business Group on Health for its employee population health program.

Quest Diagnostics' employee population health strategy is centered on the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's "Triple Aim" approach—enhancing the experience of care, improving population health, and reducing per capita healthcare costs. The award-winning program, HealthyQuest, provides the company's more than 60,000 employees and family members with best-in-class programs to improve their health and save money.

To watch a video about the Quest Diagnostics employee population health program, click here.

"The Quest Diagnostics vision of a healthier world begins with our employees and their families," said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Quest Diagnostics, and head of the company's employee health strategy. "Over the past several years, Quest has been able to measurably improve health outcomes and bend the cost trend over time through a holistic offering that includes physical and mental well-being."

Ellen Kelsay, President and CEO, National Business Group on Health, commented: "On behalf of the entire Business Group, I'd like to congratulate Quest Diagnostics on being named a best employer for excellence in health and well-being. This year was especially difficult for companies as they faced many challenges to keep their workers engaged, productive and healthy. Quest is among an elite group of employers who recognize the positive impact these types of programs can have on their employees' productivity, engagement and overall well-being."

Quest Diagnostics has won numerous awards for its employee population health programs. In addition to the NBGH Award, Quest was the only 2020 recipient of The Health Project's C. Everett Koop National Health Award. The American Heart Association and the CEO Roundtable on Cancer also have recognized Quest with several awards for its employee health strategy.

Quest Diagnostics Rebrands Employee Wellness Services as Employer Population Health

Quest Diagnostics has also rebranded its Employee Wellness Services to Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health. The move recognizes the company's adoption of population health management techniques to help employers manage their employee's health and associated medical costs.

"Traditional employee wellness strategies focus on laboratory and biometric screening. While screening is an important start, meaningful change occurs when employers use the insights from screening to create programs that connect at-risk individuals to care," Dr. Wohlgemuth said. "Employer Population Health is a phrase that reflects Quest's expertise in creating connect-to-care solutions based on insights from biometric and lab data to improve workforce health and lower medical costs."

About Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health

Quest Diagnostics Employer Population Health is the leader in employee population health management and screening solutions designed to improve outcomes and costs for employers. With nationwide lab access and insights from clinical data, Quest Diagnostics provides health screenings and related population health solutions to identify chronic disease risks, connect employees to needed in-network care, and empower better health. Quest Diagnostics also provides COVID-19 Return to Work Services to foster safer workplace environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.QuestForHealth.com .

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our 47,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on health policy issues and optimizing workforce strategy through innovative health, benefits and well-being solutions. The Business Group keeps its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, many of whom have operations globally, include 73 Fortune 100 companies, and provide health coverage for more than 60 million workers, retirees and their families in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org

