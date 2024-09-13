National Business Leader, Kyra Rénel Hardwick, Receives Prestigious National Entrepreneurial Award Honoring Women of Color

Hardwick Among the 24 Honorees Named for the 2024 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Presidents Organization (WPO), in partnership with Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.), announced Kyra Rénel Hardwick, managing consultant of The Kyra Company, LLC., as a 2024 Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards winner. Sponsored by JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking, Hardwick was among twenty-four high achieving women from across North America will who were formally honored in a ceremony on September 11 in Philadelphia. The elite annual awards event selects minority women leaders who exhibit outstanding professional achievements and contributions to their local communities.

Born and raised in Detroit, Kyra Rénel Hardwick has become known as a change agent and game changer in the business community. Hardwick founded The Kyra Company nearly a decade ago and created a unique set of skills and methods that have literally saved businesses and helped them to retain more of their profits. With her offices headquartered in Houston, Texas, she has literally changed the lives and bottom lines of business owners all around the nation.

With an innate ability to see the holes in companies and create customized strategies to fill the gaps, Kyra also created signature programs including the Smart CEOs Accelerator Program: The Capacity Builder, which empowers growth stage businesses through a comprehensive curriculum, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

"I am incredibly grateful for the impact that The Kyra Company team has made to change the lives of small business owners across the nation. Thank you for recognizing our work," said Kyra Rénel Hardwick, managing consultant of The Kyra Company and 2024 recipient of the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards. "My life's work has been dedicated to helping other business owners and CEOs soar. I am honored to be recognized for the vital contributions I've made to the business community."

In addition to the Entrepreneurial Women of Impact Awards, Kyra Hardwick continues to lead a dynamic team at The Kyra Company who are working on other award-winning initiatives that are positively impacting businesses around the globe.

For more information, please visit https://www.thekyracompany.com.

ABOUT THE KYRA COMPANY

Founded in 2015 by Kyra Rénel Hardwick, The Kyra Company, LLC, is an operations and business development-focused consulting firm. The Kyra Company offers organizations, both corporate and non-profits, with a refreshing perspective on leadership. Using TKC's strategic methods designed specifically for an organization's culture and objectives, they grow successful teams, engage team members and implement strategic solutions to strengthen the organizations they work with. The Kyra Company is certified at the state, corporate, and government level as a woman-owned/minority business enterprise. https://www.thekyracompany.com/

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally-facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at women-presidents.com.

ABOUT WOMEN ELEVATING WOMEN (W.E.W.)

Women Elevating Women (W.E.W.) is a close-knit community of multicultural women executives and entrepreneurs, providing support and resources for those aiming to scale their businesses to million-dollar enterprises, a milestone achieved by less than 3% of women-owned businesses. At W.E.W., we empower and uplift women through our 5 Pillars of Success: Collaborate, Connect, Communicate, Cultivate, and Courage, hosting over 20 events annually. These events offer tools, shared resources, connections, and strategic partnerships aimed at facilitating growth. Our programs and exclusive business opportunities simplify and amplify goals through strategic planning, ensuring measurable objectives aligned with each member's mission and vision. With a growing global reach, W.E.W. connects women entrepreneurs and executives from around the world, fostering a diverse network that transcends borders and empowers women to achieve unprecedented success on an international scale. Visit wewcrew.com to learn more.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE COMMERCIAL BANKING

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is a business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. Through its Middle Market Banking & Specialized Industries, Corporate Client Banking & Specialized Industries, and Commercial Real Estate businesses, Commercial Banking serves emerging startups to midsize businesses and large corporations as well as government entities, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors, developers and owners.

JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking is committed to leveling the playing field for entrepreneurs across the country by providing access, connections and opportunities to diverse business owners and to those who have been historically underserved. Today, the firm has a dedicated team of bankers focused on understanding and supporting the unique journeys of diverse, women, and veteran business owners to help their businesses grow and succeed.

Information about JPMorgan Chase Commercial Banking resources for women business owners are available at jpmorgan.com/CB-women-owned.

