National Business League and USPTO Forge Historic Agreement to Empower Black Businesses

Groundbreaking Partnership to Strengthen Black Entrepreneurship and Intellectual Property Rights

TUSKEGEE, Ala., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic move aimed at advancing Black entrepreneurship and safeguarding intellectual property rights, the National Business League (NBL) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). Under this collaboration, Black-owned enterprises gain access to vital resources, programs, and initiatives facilitating patent and trademark registration.

The National Business League (NBL) and United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Sign Historic MOU

Dr. Ken L. Harris, President/CEO of NBL, asserts, "This collaboration underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering Black entrepreneurship and safeguarding intellectual property rights. Its significance is profound, considering the historical barriers that have deprived many Black innovators of access, opportunity, and resources to trademark or patent their groundbreaking contributions in this nation."

On February 1, 2024, the NBL and USPTO collaborated to launch the inaugural Black Innovators series for Black History Month, highlighting significant inventors past, present, and the next generation. The daily series highlighted innovators like Dr. George Washington Carver, Madam CJ Walker, Elijah McCoy, Patricia E. Bath, and Dr. Charles Drew, etc.

Derrick Brent, Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, emphasizes, "This groundbreaking collaboration launching the Black Innovators Series and our Memorandum of Understanding with the NBL exemplifies our unyielding dedication to advancing equity and empowerment within the realm of innovation. By celebrating the limitless ingenuity of Black inventors, we not only pay homage to their enduring legacy but also forge pathways for future generations of trailblazers to thrive and inspire."

In a significant development, the NBL secured its federal trademark with the USPTO (Registration Number: 7257719), marking a milestone in its 124-year history. This trademark registration solidifies the NBL's national presence and safeguards its brand integrity, offering a host of protections and advantages, including legal protection, enhanced brand recognition, market expansion, and licensing opportunities nationwide, state by state, and city by city.

About National Business League:

Founded by Booker T. Washington in 1900, the National Business League serves as the first and largest trade association for Black businesses in the United States. With regional offices in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC, and its headquarters in Tuskegee, AL, the NBL boasts a membership of 120,000+ nationwide, spanning all 50 states and globally. Visit: www.nationalbusinessleague.org

