National Campaign Launches to Combat Diabetes Stigma Using Comedy

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spoonful of Laughter campaign is a national initiative using comedy to educate about diabetes, counter harmful stereotypes and stigma, and amplify authentic, respectful, and empowering representations of people living with diabetes.

The campaign is from the diaTribe Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to diabetes education and advocacy, and a leader in the movement to end diabetes stigma.

"We don't want to lecture people into changing their stigmatizing behavior, we don't believe that will be very effective," said Matthew Garza, Director of diaTribe's dStigmatize Program. "Instead, we want this campaign to lead people, giggling, into a kinder and more joyful future for all people affected by diabetes."

The campaign launched with six videos that showcase a wide variety of comedy styles. The shorts highlight experiences that people with diabetes know all too well, such as receiving a diagnosis, managing hypoglycemia with candy, and encountering a well-meaning stranger who doesn't quite "get" diabetes.

The campaign was co-created with advocates, artists, producers, industry members, and five featured comedians (four of whom are living with diabetes): Sam Morrison, Kelsey Bascom, Kesha Carter, Justin Eastzer, and Ashley Monique. Media was directed and produced by Ben Jehoshua and Image Line Productions. The campaign is supported with funding from Insulet , the maker of Omnipod® (NASDAQ: PODD).

The videos are available to watch across diaTribe's social media platforms, YouTube, and online at SpoonfulofLaughter.org .

diaTribe believes addressing diabetes stigma – the negative social judgments, prejudices, and stereotypes associated with diabetes – is an essential missing element of diabetes care. Research shows that as many as 80% of people with diabetes report stigmatizing experiences that lead to worse physical and mental health outcomes and decreased diabetes management and self care.

The current narratives and representations of diabetes in the media are often inaccurate and contribute to this stigma. Still, research shows that comedy is an effective tool for promoting and amplifying the exact type of positive narratives needed to replace those existing ones.

"Diabetes stigma is no joke," said Garza. "But we believe that the antidote to that stigma is a great punchline."

Learn more and watch the videos at Spoonful of Laughter .

SOURCE The diaTribe Foundation