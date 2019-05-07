National Cancer Institute Approves John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health as Member of Prestigious Research Consortium

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Theurer Cancer Center, part of Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center and a leading cancer institution in the New York/New Jersey metro area, announced today it received approval from the National Cancer Institute as a research consortium member of the NCI-approved Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium.

"At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to innovation across all aspects of health and health care, including how we research, treat and cure cancer," said Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "It is our hope that the work we will do through the consortium will benefit individuals not just in the New York/New Jersey metro areas, but also reduce the burden of cancer across the country."

John Theurer Cancer Center is now a member of one of just 16 NCI-recognized cancer consortia based at the nation's most prestigious institutions including Harvard University, Dana-Farber/ Harvard Cancer Center; Cleveland Clinic, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center.

John Theurer Cancer Center's collaboration with NCI-designated Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center enables both organizations to continue their research at the highest level to deliver tomorrow's breakthroughs in cancer cures today. The consortium plans to advance research and innovate treatment in four key areas: Breast Cancer, Cancer Prevention and Control, Experimental Therapeutics and Molecular Oncology.

"Our relationship with Georgetown Lombardi is built on an ambitious research-driven agenda to improve cancer care and outcomes. We have worked together since 2013 with a common mission to prevent, treat, and cure cancers by linking scientific discovery, expert and compassionate patient care, quality education, and partnership with the community," said Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., F.A.C.P., C.P.E., president of Physician Enterprise and chief innovation officer at Hackensack Meridian Health, professor of medicine and oncology at Georgetown University. "The NCI's approval of the consortium represents the culmination of integrated research and collective talent and resources of two cancer centers. Collaborating with Georgetown Lombardi, a leading institution, allows us to use high-impact science to change both practice and policy."

Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Consortium members advance cancer research and innovate treatment for individuals in the New York, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. metro areas. The Consortium's strategic objectives are to advance transformative cancer research; reduce the impact of cancer and diminish disparities in our catchment area; lead high-impact clinical research; ensure long-term growth, vibrancy and stability of the research enterprise; and develop the next generation of cancer scientists, clinicians and educators.

"We've aligned two very distinct institutions," said Dr. Louis M. Weiner, M.D., director of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of medicine and oncology at Georgetown University. "Yet it is these differences that make us stronger. Our communities are made of unique populations, our researchers and physicians specialize in different areas, and our broader institutions bring a differentiated approach. Our research relationship with John Theurer Cancer Center has deepened our work in the key major areas of basic research, clinical research, population science, community outreach and engagement, and cancer research career enhancement. The combination of this deepening research relationship in New Jersey expands the impact our cancer center has on science and delivery of cancer care. Quite simply it allows us to provide tomorrow's treatments today."

Separated by distance but connected by commitment, these two unique organizations have united to advance innovation in research, treatment and advocacy in the fight against cancer in the United States.

John Theurer Cancer Center supports one of the largest bone marrow transplant (BMT) programs in the Northeast, performing well over 400 transplants annually. In 2014, John Theurer Cancer Center established a BMT program at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital/Georgetown Lombardi, expanding access to this life-saving treatment in the Washington, DC area. Together, the two cancer centers have also expanded research in CAR T-cell therapy, a revolutionary customized immunotherapy and invest in studies to assess other potential uses of this immunotherapy. John Theurer's multiple myeloma program brings a new expertise to MedStar Georgetown/Georgetown Lombardi and to their patients who can benefit from advances in treatment.

With their substantial respective research bases, Georgetown Lombardi and John Theurer Cancer Center are together working to solve some of the biggest challenges in cancer today, including cancer disparities. The National Cancer Institute defines cancer disparities as certain groups bearing a disproportionate burden of cancer compared with other races, ethnicities, or population groups.

"This NCI consortium approval was based on a rigorous process that began in 2013, and was made possible thanks to hard work and commitment across both teams at Georgetown Lombardi and John Theurer Cancer Center," said André Goy, MD, MS, chairman and executive director of John Theurer Cancer Center, professor of medicine at Georgetown University. "Through the consortium and its support, the National Cancer Institute seeks to expand its core mission of fostering cancer research and advancements that benefit patients across the country. Our work with Lombardi has already helped accelerate both programs particularly in bone marrow transplantation, cell therapy - including CAR-T cell therapy, immunotherapy and new drugs development. As research partners, we also want to take advantage of technology and data/analytics, to improve patients' outcomes and reduce cancer burden across all communities."

An important part of our work as part of the Consortium is to address and reduce cancer disparities," said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., regional president, northern market, Hackensack Meridian Health. "Programs like those under the newly formed 'Community Outreach and Engagement Team' and the Latino Cancer Disparities Center will help in these critical efforts."

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, a 781-bed nonprofit teaching and research hospital located in Bergen County, NJ, is the largest provider of inpatient and outpatient services in the state. Founded in 1888 as the county's first hospital, it is now part of the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care, which is comprised of 34,100 team members and more than 6,500 physicians. Hackensack University Medical Center was listed as one of the top two hospitals in New Jersey in U.S. News & World Report's 2018-19 Best Hospital rankings. It was also named one of the top five New York Metro Area hospitals. Hackensack University Medical Center is one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more years in a row. Becker's Hospital Review recognized Hackensack University Medical Center as one of the 100 Great Hospitals in America 2018. The medical center is one of the top 25 green hospitals in the country according to Practice Greenhealth for the sixth consecutive year, and received 25 Gold Seals of Approval™ by The Joint Commission – more than any other hospital in the country. It was the first hospital in New Jersey and second in the nation to become a Magnet® recognized hospital for nursing excellence; receiving its sixth consecutive designation in 2019. Hackensack University Medical Center has created an entire campus of award-winning care, including: the John Theurer Cancer Center; the Heart & Vascular Hospital; and the Sarkis and Siran Gabrellian Women's and Children's Pavilion, which houses the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and Donna A. Sanzari Women's Hospital, which was designed with The Deirdre Imus Environmental Health Center® and listed on the Green Guide's list of Top 10 Green Hospitals in the U.S. Hackensack University Medical Center is the Hometown Hospital of the New York Giants and the New York Red Bulls and is Official Medical Services Provider to THE NORTHERN TRUST PGA Golf Tournament. It remains committed to its community through fundraising and community events especially the Tackle Kids Cancer Campaign providing much needed research at the Children's Cancer Institute housed at the Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital. To learn more, visit www.HackensackUMC.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, and Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin; a behavioral health hospital – Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead; and two rehabilitation hospitals - JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has more than 34,100 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and being named to Becker's Healthcare's "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare/2018" list.

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University, the first private medical school in New Jersey in more than 50 years, welcomed its first class of students in 2018 to its On3 campus in Nutley and Clifton. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

