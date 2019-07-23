National Cannabis Law Firm Vicente Sederberg LLP Opens New York Office, Strengthens Corporate Team With Two New Attorneys

NEW YORK, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicente Sederberg LLP, one of the nation's leading cannabis law firms, announced Thursday it has opened an office in Manhattan. The firm is headquartered in Denver and also has offices in Boston, Jacksonville, and Los Angeles.

Two seasoned attorneys have joined VS to co-manage the New York office and expand the firm's ability to assist clients with cannabis regulations in New York and New Jersey. They also strengthen the VS Corporate Practice Group, adding litigation and arbitration as practice areas:

Elliot Choi, counsel, advises clients on corporate transactions involving licensed and ancillary cannabis companies, adding depth to VS's M&A roster. He also advises clients on marijuana and hemp licensing, regulatory, and compliance matters, with a focus on the New York and New Jersey cannabis markets. Previously, Mr. Choi was a corporate associate in the New York offices of Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adelman LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where he represented clients from a broad range of industries in connection with various corporate transactions and general corporate matters. He received an A.B. from Princeton University and a J.D. from University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Jennifer M. Cabrera, counsel, boasts more than a dozen years of experience in international dispute resolution and will assist VS in expanding its practice areas to include litigation and arbitration. She also advises clients on regulatory, corporate, and cross-border issues relating to marijuana and hemp. Ms. Cabrera's experience includes working in the New York office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, managing a boutique law firm, and serving as adjunct faculty at the law schools of Duke, Fordham, and St. John's universities. She holds a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, and an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge.

"New York, New Jersey, and other Mid-Atlantic states appear poised to end prohibition and expand their regulated cannabis markets," said Charles Alovisetti, a partner at VS and chair of its Corporate Practice Group. "VS is well-positioned to advise clients on the evolving state medical cannabis programs in the region, while also assisting with efforts to pass broader legalization laws in 2020. Our new team members will be key to assisting our clients with their M&A and litigation needs, in addition to providing guidance on the evolving cannabis regulatory landscapes in New York and New Jersey."

Vicente Sederberg LLP (https://VicenteSederberg.com) is one of the nation's leading firms focused on cannabis law and policy. It offers a full suite of services for all types of marijuana and hemp businesses, ancillary businesses, investors, trade associations, and governmental bodies. Since its founding in 2010, VS has helped shape marijuana and hemp laws and policies across the U.S. and around the world. It has also assisted clients in obtaining cannabis business licenses in 21 states and dozens of localities.

