National Cannabis Risk Management Association Blazes New Health Insurance Trail for Cannabis Businesses

PITTSBURGH, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA) is filling a critical gap for licensed cannabis businesses with its new offering, the NCRMA Health Insurance Program powered by My Benefit Advisor. The program enables NCRMA members to build a competitive employee benefits program by leveraging expert advice and HR resources. It is part of the NCRMA's commitment to helping members improve through education, support and expertise.

"This will enable NCRMA members to attract and retain talented employees, better manage the costs of medical, dental, and vision benefits, and gain access to life and disability insurance," said Tamala McBath, CXO, NCRMA. "My Benefit Advisor provides immediate and ongoing personalized guidance."

My Benefit Advisor (MBA) was established to guide employers through the complexity of planning, communicating and managing a successful employee benefits program. MBA works exclusively with member-based organizations such as the NCRMA. MBA advisors drive average annual cost savings of 8% to 12% for employers by designing strong benefit programs, recommending the right benefits products in the marketplace, and providing compliance support. NCRMA members can speak with an MBA advisor, and access program components through MBA's user-friendly technology. Members will also have access to live HR support, training courses, a library of employee handbooks and other tools.

"In an emerging market like cannabis, an organization's employee base typically grows much faster than its internal HR resources can comfortably handle," said Brian McLaughlin, My Benefit Advisor Market Leader. "In addition to guidance on program design, we can help them scale their HR function quickly and provide support with employee education and enrollment, compliance, and benefits optimization."

Risk management is essential, and so is a solid employee benefits program, McBath said. "With the NCRMA Health Insurance Program, we're addressing members' challenges with health, life and disability insurance, and a strategy for managing HR well, so they can concentrate on their business."

About the National Cannabis Risk Management Association (NCRMA)

NCRMA provides a rapidly growing membership with innovative risk management and insurance solutions through its expansive list of service partners and offerings. Founded in 2018, the not-for-profit has established itself as the leader in providing cost effective and comprehensive non-traditional risk management services to the cannabis market through education, support, and expertise. To join, visit https://ncrma.net.

About My Benefit Advisor

My Benefit Advisor (MBA) is an employee benefits platform designed to guide employers through the complexity of planning, communicating and managing a successful employee benefits program.

To learn more about My Benefit Advisor, visit us online at www.mybenefitadvisor.com

