National Capital Bank of Washington Elects Bob Donohoe, Jr. and Donald Eckrod to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) announced today that Robert B. (Bob) Donohoe, Jr. and Donald G. Eckrod, Jr. will be joining its Board of Directors. Bob Donohoe, Jr. is Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of The Donohoe Companies, Inc. where he has the responsibility of establishing and executing the Company's strategic investment plans relating to its real estate investment portfolio. He has a BS in Management from Boston College and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia. Bob serves on the board of the Bethesda Urban Partnership and is a member of the DC Real Estate Group and the Urban Land Institute. Don Eckrod is the founder of several successful technology integration companies and was the President and CEO of Core BTS, a New York based communication systems integration firm with offices throughout the U.S. He currently serves as President and CEO of Hotbed Technologies, Inc. which he started in 2010 in McLean, VA. Don has a BS in Management Information Systems from Penn State University.

"We are excited to have Bob and Don join NCB's board at a time when their strong backgrounds in finance, real estate and technology will be invaluable resources as the Bank executes its strategic plan to expand its commercial banking presence, upgrade its technology offerings and grow its business in the Washington Metro market," said NCB President and CEO Randy Anderson. Anderson continued, "Both Bob and Don have been highly successful in their respective businesses and bring new energy and perspectives which will strengthen the board."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with offices in the Friendship Heights community in Northwest D.C., the Courthouse/Clarendon community in Arlington, Virginia and most recently in the Fox Hill senior living community of Bethesda, Maryland. NCB also operates residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing – all delivered with top-rated personal service.

NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our communities. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com . The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

