NATIONAL CAR CHARGING AWARDED CONTRACT WITH THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

DENVER, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest and most experienced independent electric vehicle (EV) charging station reseller and installer, National Car Charging (NCC), announced today that they have been exclusively awarded a multi-year charging station procurement contract for non-networked DC fast charging infrastructure with the State of California through the California Department of General Services (DGS).

"We're incredibly honored to be selected to support the State of California as they continue to electrify their fleets," shared Jim Burness , CEO and founder of National Car Charging. "California has long been the frontrunner in EV adoption, and as a native Californian, I am especially proud to help the state continue its leadership in transportation electrification."

The California Legislature recently appropriated general funds to DGS Office of Sustainability (OS) to support the installation of EV charging infrastructure. Through DGS' rigorous RFP process, National Car Charging was selected to be the exclusive non-networked DC fast charging provider for the state.

Having long led the country in EV adoption, California accelerated their build out of the state's clean energy infrastructure in 2022 in an effort to achieve their world-leading climate goals of having net-zero carbon emissions and 100% clean electricity by 2045.

To accelerate this transition and help reach the goal to install 250,000 chargers, the state is investing more than $10 billion for zero-emission cars, trucks, buses and infrastructure as part of the historic $52-plus billion California Climate Commitment.

"California doesn't just set big goals – we achieve them. Yet again, we're showing the world what real climate action looks like. We're deploying EV chargers to communities most hurt by pollution and fast chargers along some of our most traveled highways. This is the future of transportation – and it's happening right now all across California." Governor Gavin Newsom, 9/18/2023

National Car Charging will be fulfilling the contract with Kempower DC fast chargers whose products are known globally for their quality, durability and >99% uptime.

"With precision accuracy, high-efficiency power delivery, and full circle technical support, Kempower chargers offer unprecedented reliability and flexibility," said Tim Joyce , president of Kempower North America . "Wherever your journey may take you, we're thrilled to say that Kempower's innovative technology ensures a hassle-free charging experience. The future of EV charging is now here across California and beyond!"

Headquartered in Finland, Kempower recently opened their U.S. plant in Durham, N.C. The new plant will produce the Kempower Power Unit , Kempower Station Charger , Kempower Movable Charger , and Kempower Satellite DC fast charging solutions (level 3) - all of which will be available to public entities and qualifying non-profits throughout the State of California.

"At NCC, we offer a vast portfolio of highly-vetted products; however, we chose Kempower for California because of their quality, small footprint and modularity," Burness shared. "They're also ideal for California because of their unprecedented uptime and their ability to withstand the climate extremes. Their products are extremely versatile and can charge a wide variety of vehicles including cars, medium and heavy trucks, school and transit buses, heavy equipment, emergency vehicles, watercraft and more."

National Car Charging isn't new to the public charging arena. Over the last decade they've installed stations for nearly every business channel and more than 60 percent of their current work is in the public space. NCC has been awarded EVSE procurement contracts in seven other states including their home state of Colorado and been selected to participate in more than eight different public and private cooperative buying programs throughout the country.

NCC has installed more than 11,000 EV charging ports across 48 states, 1,100 clients and dozens of business channels. In addition to Kempower, the NCC team will bring tremendous experience to California as the state expands its electrified fleet. The three (3) year exclusive non-networked DC fast charging procurement is active as of December 20, 2023.

For more information about National Car Charging and Kempower Satellite and Power Unit products, visit nationalcarcharging.com/kempower .

About National Car Charging

National Car Charging (NCC) and its subsidiary Aloha Charge strive to make the transition to electric vehicles easy by offering the most reliable EV charging products and services at reasonable prices. Born in Colorado in 2011, today NCC is the largest independent EV charging reseller and installer nationwide managing 11,000+ ports across 48 states, 1,100 clients and dozens of business channels. Follow National Car Charging and Aloha Charge on LinkedIn and Facebook for the latest product updates and industry trends.

About Kempower

Kempower designs and manufactures reliable and user-friendly DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles. Their vision is to create the world's most desired EV charging solutions for everyone, everywhere. Product development and production are based in Finland, with a majority of materials and components sourced locally. A U.S. plant opened in Durham, NC in December 2023. Focusing on all areas of e-mobility, from electric cars, trucks, and buses to machines and marine, their modular and scalable charging system and world-class software are designed by EV drivers for EV drivers, enabling the best user experience for our customers around the world. Kempower is listed in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. www.kempower.com

