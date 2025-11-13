NATIONAL CAR CHARGING AWARDED SOURCEWELL CONTRACT POWERING PUBLIC ELECTRIFICATION WITH THE INDUSTRY'S STRONGEST & MOST FLEXIBLE EV INFRASTRUCTURE LINEUP

Now the exclusive Sourcewell provider of Kempower, G9EV, & FractalEV All Complementing ChargePoint within NCC's industry-leading portfolio.

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Charging (NCC), the nation's most experienced EV charging infrastructure provider, has been awarded a highly regarded Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract, providing public agencies nationwide with a faster and simpler path to electrification.

NCC was awarded a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process evaluating product quality, service capability, financial stability, and public-sector experience. This transparent, competitive selection ensures compliance with local procurement requirements, while identifying partners that deliver exceptional value and reliability.

Through the newly awarded, ready-to-use Sourcewell contract , public agencies nationwide can now procure NCC 's EV charging solutions, with Sourcewell-vetted pricing, quickly, confidently, and without duplicating independent RFPs, streamlining and accelerating the path to electrification.

NCC will deliver both networked and non-networked EV charging solutions from the industry's most trusted and forward-thinking manufacturers including ChargePoint , the nation's most recognized EV infrastructure brand; Kempower , Europe's fastest-growing charging innovator; G9EV , proudly Made in the USA; and FractalEV , known for its scalable, cost-effective level 2 charging technology among many others.

In addition, NCC will provide multiple networking software options , including ChargePoint , ChargEye , EV Connect , and Monta, and maintenance and field services through ChargerHelp! as well their own preventative maintenance and service offerings , all ensuring comprehensive lifecycle performance.

NCC's robust portfolio has long provided public agencies with the flexibility and reliability to power projects of any scale from campus parking and fleet depots to school bus yards and marine facilities. Now, with the Sourcewell contract, that expertise comes with an added layer of assurance giving public agencies a streamlined, compliant path to deploy the right charging infrastructure for every site and budget with complete confidence.

"Our partnership with Sourcewell exemplifies what NCC does best, helping public agencies turn plans into progress," said Jim Burness , CEO of National Car Charging .

"For more than 14 years, we've built a reputation for delivering reliable, right-sized charging solutions. Now, through Sourcewell's powerful cooperative framework, more agencies can access the industry's most trusted and proven EV charging technologies tailored to their goals, delivered faster, and with greater impact for every taxpayer dollar."

Infrastructure built to last has been the cornerstone of National Car Charging 's work since 2011. NCC sources UL-listed, rigorously vetted equipment from manufacturers with proven financial stability and sustainability commitments ensuring every project delivers long-term performance and public value.

NCC partners with public agencies through every phase of electrification, planning, design, installation, and maintenance, to ensure each project stands the test of time. Having installed 13,000+ charging ports across 48 states for 1,300+ customers, National Car Charging is among the nation's most trusted EV infrastructure providers.

Securing a Sourcewell award builds on NCC 's long-standing legacy of public-sector partnership, with 60% of its projects supporting government and nonprofit clients. This award gives state and local agencies immediate access to pre-negotiated, Sourcewell-vetted pricing and a locally compliant path to electrification. The contract is active through 2029.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization serving more than 50,000 government, education, and nonprofit entities across the U.S. By managing competitive solicitations and contract administration on behalf of its members, Sourcewell eliminates the need for independent RFPs — empowering government agencies to buy faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. Membership is free and open to all eligible organizations. Learn more at www.sourcewell-mn.gov or follow Sourcewell on LinkedIn .

About National Car Charging (NCC)

Founded in Denver in 2011, National Car Charging powers the shift to electric transportation by delivering trusted, turnkey EV charging solutions built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. With more than 13,000 ports deployed across 48 states, NCC is among the nation's most experienced integrators and a proud partner to over 1,300 public and private organizations. NCC's family of companies, including Hawaiʻi-based Aloha Charge , continues to lead the transition to clean, accessible, and equitable transportation. Learn more at www.nationalcarcharging.com or follow NCC on LinkedIn .

About Jim Burness

Jim Burness , Founder and CEO of NCC, is one of the nation's leading experts in EV charging infrastructure. A Colorado native, Burness launched NCC with a simple belief: business can thrive while doing good for the planet. Over the past decade, he has helped shape the EV industry through leadership roles with the Colorado Electric Vehicle Coalition, Clean Energy Action, and the NACS Fuels Institute's EV Council. Learn more at www.nationalcarcharging.com/Jim-Burness or follow Jim on LinkedIn .

