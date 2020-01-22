National Car Rental Announces Direct Booking Enhancement to Car and Driver Service in China

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Rental, today announced an enhanced Car and Driver service offering that makes visiting China more efficient and convenient than ever. To increase accessibility for all travelers, customers can now book transportation – including a car and professional driver – directly through National Car Rental's website and mobile app.

As the premium car rental brand serving frequent travelers throughout the world, National's Car and Driver service further demonstrates the brand's ongoing commitment to leveraging innovative, technology-based solutions to provide customers with a frictionless, enjoyable experience. Previously, National had announced the launch of Car and Driver service available through Deem's Work Fource platform. Today's announcement expands the service to allow all travelers to book directly through National's website and mobile app.

Traveling through China presents unique challenges for visitors due to regulations restricting tourists from renting cars or driving in the country without a temporary permit issued by the Chinese government. With National's Car and Driver service, travelers can now easily reserve a vehicle, along with the services of a professional driver to provide transportation for full- or half-day rentals, allowing the freedom and convenience to expertly navigate an unfamiliar city with ease.

"From securing dependable transportation to navigating local destinations, travel in China can present unique hurdles for international visitors," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. "With this in mind, National designed the Car and Driver service to provide seamless access to convenient transportation options, enabling travelers to stay focused on what's most important – their experience."

Built for every type of traveler, National Car and Driver offers a variety of rental options to ensure a reliable and personalized experience, including "Point-to-Point" or "Hourly" reservations. By opting for the Point-to-Point option, customers can preschedule up to seven pick-up and drop-off locations to efficiently juggle multiple meetings and engagements. Alternatively, selecting the Hourly option provides travelers the freedom and flexibility to build their itinerary in real-time as their day unfolds.

National Car and Driver reservations are now available by visiting www.nationalcar.com or downloading the award-winning National app to their smart devices. National's website was recently ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for ease of navigation, overall appearance, range of services/activities, clarity of information provided and page load speed.

About National Car Rental

Founded in 1947, National Car Rental is a premium, internationally recognized brand serving the daily rental needs of the frequent airport traveler throughout the world. With National, time-sensitive customers in the United States are able to quickly choose their own vehicles, based upon their advance reservation and requested car class, and then simply drive away from the airport. National – which launched the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program – further expedites the rental process for Emerald Club members by offering counter bypass as well as access to National's "Emerald Aisle," an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a midsize car. National Car Rental's mobile app, which was highest-ranked in the 2018 Business Travel News Survey, has also been updated to decrease the number of clicks required and improve customers' ability to select vehicles in advance. St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car brands. For more information about National, visit www.nationalcar.com or www.facebook.com/NationalCarRental and follow @NationalCarRental on Instagram and @NationalPro on Twitter.

