National Car Rental Becomes Official Car Rental Partner of the Washington Nationals

Consumer-facing elements of the Nationals partnership will include an outfield wall sign in the right-field power alley adjacent to the home bullpen, as well as a rotating National Car Rental banner behind home plate at 40 of the club's home games. The outfield wall sign will remain in place during all events and festivities surrounding the 2018 All-Star Game. National also will be the presenting sponsor of the Player of the Road Trip – 26 custom-branded social posts that will ask fans to choose the top performing player on the road via an interactive digital poll.

"National and the Nationals: We like the sound of that! The club's on-field success and dedicated fan base – not only in the D.C. area, but across the country – make this a terrific partnership for us," said Rob Connors, vice president of brand marketing for National. "We look forward to teaming up with the Nationals and being a part of the fan experience at Nationals Park."

"We are excited to welcome National Car Rental to the Nationals family," said Alan H. Gottlieb, chief operating officer of Lerner Sports. "The name alignment is just one of the many ways this partnership is a great match for both organizations."

The on-field and road trip elements will be accompanied by multiple digital assets including two homepage takeovers, video pre-roll and a dedicated email to the more than 256,000 active subscribers to Nationals.com. National Car Rental will also extend specially priced car rental rates to the organization – which includes Nationals players, staff and coaches – as well as access to National Car Rental's Emerald Club, the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program, which expedites the rental process by offering counter bypass as well as Drop & GoSM service with convenient e-receipts. Emerald Club members have access to the Emerald Aisle – an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a mid-sized car – at 63 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including the top 50 airports for business travel.

About National Car Rental

Founded in 1947, National Car Rental is a premium, internationally recognized brand serving the daily rental needs of the frequent airport traveler. With National, time-sensitive customers in the United States are able to quickly choose their own vehicles, based upon their advance reservation and requested car class, and then simply drive away from the airport. National – which launched the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program – further expedites the rental process for Emerald Club members by offering counter bypass as well as access to National's "Emerald Aisle," an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a mid-sized car. National has been recognized as a J.D. Power 2014 Customer Champion, and Executive Travel magazine recognized the company for the second time as the top rental car service in the travel industry, honoring National with a 2013 "Leading Edge Award." For more information about National, visit www.nationalcar.com, www.facebook.com/NationalCarRental or follow @NationalPro on Twitter.

