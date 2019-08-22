National Car Rental's Award-Winning Emerald Club Launches Annual "One Two Free" Promotion to Reward Frequent Travelers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Car Rental is relaunching its annual One Two Free® promotion through its award-winning Emerald Club loyalty program. The promotion offers registered Emerald Club members one free rental day* for every two qualifying rentals. Registered members can earn free days even faster by accruing additional promotional points via bonus opportunities, such as renting through National's top-ranked app or expediting their rental process with Emerald Checkout℠, which allows renters to scan any vehicle on National's Emerald Aisle, confirm their rental options and accelerate their checkout using a Virtual Pass. The "One Two Free" promotion begins today with an earning period through Feb. 29, 2020, and a redemption period through June 15, 2020.

This year, "One Two Free" has been enhanced to include a mid-promotion surprise bonus opportunity, which will appear on members' promotion dashboard in November.

"National's popular 'One Two Free' promotion is our way of thanking Emerald Club members for their ongoing loyalty and support," said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. "That's why we offer members more ways to earn free days faster, while experiencing award-winning convenience and efficiency when they're on the road."

Promotions like "One Two Free" provide opportunities for frequent business travelers to extend a business trip or combine work with pleasure, often called "bleisure." According to National Car Rental's 2019 State of Business Travel Survey, bleisure travelers report significantly higher levels of satisfaction with their quality of life compared to non-bleisure travelers (93% vs. 75%), as well as their work/life balance (87% vs. 64%). Also, bleisure travelers are more likely than those who've not incorporated leisure into their trips to say they follow a healthy diet (42% vs. 29%) and exercise (57% vs. 31%) when traveling for business.

Emerald Club members can register for the promotion at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/12Free2019. Free days earned for qualifying rentals through "One Two Free" are awarded in addition to a member's chosen rewards earnings (frequent traveler miles/points or rental credits).

Each qualifying car rental completed during the "One Two Free" promotion is worth 300 points. A free day is then awarded once a registered Emerald Club member earns 600 points. During the "One Two Free" promotion, bonus points can be earned through other activities, including:

Using National's mobile app to book rentals while earning unlimited points (75 points per completed rental).

Completing the November bonus opportunity available through "One Two Free" (one-time bonus of 100 points upon completion).

Purchasing and adding Sirius XM Satellite Radio service to a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 250 points).

Completion of the online National Rental Car Survey after a qualifying rental (one-time bonus of 50 points).

Renting any size vehicle in Latin America (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).

(one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental). Renting any size vehicle in Europe (one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental).

(one-time bonus of 300 points upon completion of a rental). Utilizing the Emerald Reserve service – which accommodates members who require a specific car class, such as a convertible, SUV, minivan, etc., – at participating Emerald Aisle locations in the U.S. and Canada (one-time bonus of 25 points upon completion of a rental).

(one-time bonus of 25 points upon completion of a rental). Completing rentals in three different countries to become a World Traveler (one-time bonus of 300 points).

Using the Emerald Checkout through the most current version of the National app for rentals at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada (50 bonus points for each use).

New customers can join National's Emerald Club at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/12Free2019 to be automatically registered for the promotion. There are no fees to join, and members enjoy expedited service at airports and free upgrades in National's Emerald Aisle, an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle if they reserve a midsized car. Members can also use the innovative National app as a single point of contact to manage all aspects of the rental experience from reservation to return. Everything from profiles to rewards can be tracked, and at select airport locations, app users can view real-time inventory and hold a specific vehicle while they are on their way to pick it up.

Registered Emerald Club members may track and redeem earned free rental days through "One Two Free" between today and June 15, 2020, by visiting "My Activity" page on the "One Two Free" website at www.emeraldclubpromos.com/12Free2019. Members can also redeem via a coupon code on nationalcar.com or the National app. No more than three Free Rental Days may be redeemed for each rental reservation. In the spirit of the speed and convenience of the Emerald Club rental experience, the serialized coupon code for the Free Rental Day coupon can be found on "My Activity" page within 48 hours of earning a free day. The Free Rental Day coupon is valid on compact through full-sized vehicles in all promotion regions.

*Free Day covers base rate (Time and Mileage) only but does not apply to taxes, license recoupment/air tax recovery, concession recoupment fees, airport and airport facility fees, fuel, one-way rental charge, additional driver fee, or optional items, which are the responsibility of the renter. Qualifying Rental is a paid rental via Emerald Club® of a midsized or larger vehicle for two or more consecutive days. Go to https://promos.emeraldclub.com/12Free2019/?t=1 for additional terms and conditions.

About National Car Rental

Founded in 1947, National Car Rental is a premium, internationally recognized brand serving the daily rental needs of the frequent airport traveler throughout the world. With National, time-sensitive customers in the United States are able to quickly choose their own vehicles, based upon their advance reservation and requested car class, and then simply drive away from the airport. National – which launched the car rental industry's first comprehensive frequent-renter program – further expedites the rental process for Emerald Club members by offering counter bypass as well as access to National's "Emerald Aisle," an exclusive section of the lot where members can select any vehicle as long as they reserve a midsize car. National Car Rental's mobile app, which was highest-ranked in the 2018 Business Travel News Survey, has also been updated to decrease the number of clicks required and improve customers' ability to select vehicles in advance. St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, through its regional subsidiaries, operates the National Car Rental, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Alamo Rent A Car brands. For more information about National, visit www.nationalcar.com or www.facebook.com/NationalCarRental and follow @NationalCarRental on Instagram and @NationalPro on Twitter.

SOURCE National Car Rental

Related Links

http://www.nationalcar.com

