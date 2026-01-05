National CARES Mentoring Movement Announces Collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company on Coca-Cola FC (Future Careers) Academy

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National CARES is proud to announce today a new collaboration with The Coca-Cola Company in North America, aimed at empowering young leaders and supporting equitable access to opportunity in our communities.

Inspired by the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26TM, Coca-Cola is supporting community groups across the country to help drive economic growth and inclusion, help the next generation of leaders unlock their potential, and make positive and long-lasting contributions to local communities.

Through this partnership, National CARES will be a key collaborator in the rollout and participation in the new Coca-Cola FC (Future Careers) Academy, which kicked off in December — an ambitious, new soccer-inspired digital learning and career-development experience, designed to equip young people with the skills and confidence to step into sports marketing and related industries. Through participating in this youth leadership initiative, National CARES will help provide skills-building workshops, expand access to educational resources, host community leadership events, and equip young leaders with the tools they need to unlock their potential and create meaningful, lasting change with young people participating in National CARES programs.

"We are proud to join forces with Coca-Cola on Coca-Cola FC Academy to help shape the next generation of sports executives," said Stephen Powell, Chief Programs and Partnerships Officer at the National CARES Mentoring Movement. "By harnessing the expertise of extraordinary mentors who bring specialized skills, we are opening doors for young people to thrive—building confidence, leadership, and community connections that will empower their post-secondary success."

Coca-Cola's support reflects its broader mission to empower local economies and inspire the next generation through targeted investments in post-secondary and youth-leadership programs. By focusing on economic mobility, inclusion, and community-driven opportunities, Coca-Cola is building a legacy of connection that extends far beyond the tournament.

"We live by our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference, and through experiences like Coca-Cola FC Academy, we're investing in the skills, confidence, and career pathways that help young people succeed, while supporting organizations that uplift communities," said Alba Baylin, Vice President of Stakeholder and Social Impact Management at The Coca-Cola Company, North America. "Whether it's on the soccer field or off it, we believe our role goes far beyond delivering refreshing beverages and are committed to creating a lasting impact that empowers and benefits the places we serve."

National CARES is proud to work with Coca-Cola in making a meaningful impact in communities we serve. The collaboration will continue through 2026, offering community events and youth-led initiatives that align with both organizations' values and missions. For more information, please visit: https://cokeurl.com/fcncmm

About National CARES Mentoring Movement

National CARES Mentoring Movement is a pioneering organization dedicated to healing, stabilizing and advancing the lives of our children suffering from the harsh impacts of generational poverty. In 58 U.S. cities, CARES Affiliates recruit, train and connect mentors with youth-serving organizations and under-resourced schools that have a desperate need of volunteers. In select cities, volunteer mentors support CARES-trained psychologists and other healing experts in facilitating our life-transforming programs, proven effective, and singular on a national scale. The group-mentoring structure positions us to reach multitudes of children in need.

National CARES' consciousness-changing curricula equip youngsters to heal the unaddressed traumas of growing up in poverty along the margins of society. Our interactive gatherings in schools and University for Parents program instill hope, trust, and a love for learning. A strengthened sense of self and confidence rise as our leaders guide participants along pathways toward mutuality and financial mobility. CARES' programs are designed to foster a lifelong commitment to personal well-being so wellness can take root in our families, communities, and country. CARES warmly welcomes all children in need and all qualified adults who choose to mentor with consistency, care and love.

Media Contact:

Shannon M. Carey

Chief Development Officer, National CARES Mentoring Movement

917.273.4500

[email protected]

SOURCE National CARES Mentoring Movement