National Cash Back Day Returns with Its Biggest Savings Yet - Earn Up to 35% Cash Back from Top Retailers, November 6-8

Back for its seventh edition, this members-only shopping event features thousands of deals and stackable cash back offers from top retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Ulta, Ugg, Lowe's and more - helping consumers jumpstart their holiday shopping

New this year: shoppers can earn an additional 5% cash back at select top retailers when using RetailMeNot's app or browser extension

RetailMeNot is offering its biggest Cash Back Day savings yet, adding to the nearly $100 million in total cash back paid to its members to date

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RetailMeNot, a Ziff Davis company, kicks off the return of its annual retail holiday, National Cash Back Day , running November 6-8. Now in its seventh year, the members-only shopping event features its highest cash back rates yet, giving consumers the opportunity to earn more rewards than ever before.

RetailMeNot's Cash Back Day

This year, shoppers can earn up to 30% cash back, plus an additional 5% at select top brands when they shop through the RetailMeNot app or browser extension. Participating retailers include leading names like LEGO, Expedia, Gap and more, with extra savings from favorites like Walmart, Ulta, Lowe's, Amazon, UGG, Adidas, Macy's, Best Buy, CVS and Chewy. These limited-time offers provide shoppers with an early opportunity to stretch their holiday budgets and maximize savings ahead of the Black Friday rush.

"National Cash Back Day has become a holiday season tradition for savvy shoppers, and this year we're taking it to the next level with our highest cash back offers ever," said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert at RetailMeNot. "People are getting smarter about how they spend, and RetailMeNot makes it easy to stretch every dollar, shop the brands they love, and get cash back while doing it."

Consumers can stack these cash back offers on top of early Black Friday sales to make their money go even further. All deals will be available starting today, November 6, exclusively at RetailMeNot.com/cashback and through the RetailMeNot app or browser extension.

Thousands of cash back offers are available starting today, including:

Adidas - up to 25% Cash Back for Select Purchases (20% cash back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 25% Cash Back for Select Purchases Aeropostale - up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Amazon - up to 35% Cash Back on Amazon Devices (30% cash back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app)

- up to 35% Cash Back on Amazon Devices Alo Yoga - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Bose - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Carhartt - up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Charlotte Tilbury - up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Chewy - up to 21% Cash Back for New Customers (16% cash back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 21% Cash Back for New Customers CVS - up to 25% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide (20% Cash Back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 25% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Dyson - up to 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Elf Cosmetics - up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Expedia - up to 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 8% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Gap - up to 6% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 6% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide H&M - up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Kiehl's - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide KitchenAid - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide LEGO - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Levi's - up to 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Lucky Brand - up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide LG - up to 24% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 24% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide L'Occitane - up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Lowe's - up to 13% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Including Appliances (8% cash back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 13% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Including Appliances Macy's - up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide (15% cash back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Mac Cosmetics - up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Mango - up to 18% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 18% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Michael Kors - up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 12% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Nasty Gal - up to 20% Cash Back on Purchases Sitewide

- up to 20% Cash Back on Purchases Sitewide Nike - up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Ray-Ban - up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 14% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Reebok - up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Steve Madden - up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Tarte Cosmetics - up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 20% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide PUMA - up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 16% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide UGG - up to 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide (10% Cash Back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 15% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Ulta - up to 17% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide (12% Cash Back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app or extension)

- up to 17% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Viator - up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Vitamix - up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide

- up to 10% Cash Back for Purchases Sitewide Walmart - up to 11% Cash Back on Everyday Low Prices (6% Cash Back, plus an additional 5% through the RetailMeNot app)

To participate in Cash Back Day, simply log in or create an account at RetailMeNot, activate an offer and shop on the retailer's site as usual. Shoppers will receive their cash back rewards in their RetailMeNot account within 45 days and can be redeemed through Venmo or PayPal - just in time for last-minute holiday shopping.

With nearly $100 million already paid out to RetailMeNot members to date, National Cash Back Day continues to make it easier for consumers to save on everything - from holiday gifts to everyday essentials - while earning money back for their purchases.

To start shopping Cash Back Day, visit RetailMeNot.com/cashback or access offers through the RetailMeNot app or browser extension.

About RetailMeNot: RetailMeNot is a leading savings destination bringing people and the things they love together through savings with retailers, brands and restaurants. RetailMeNot makes everyday life more affordable through online and in-store coupon codes, cash back offers, and the RetailMeNot mobile app and browser extension. To learn more, visit https://www.retailmenot.com/ or follow @RetailMeNot on social media.

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.