National Catalyst for Change Award Finalists Announced at Partnership for a Healthier America's Innovating a Healthier Future Summit

The PHA Partner of the Year Award is presented to a partner who is working to ensure the health of our nation's youth, making healthier choices more affordable and accessible to families and children across the country. The partner must demonstrate how it is executing key strategies with and beyond their PHA commitment, including focusing on those populations disproportionately impacted by obesity; doing well while doing good; using an innovative approach to address childhood obesity; or creating a ripple effect within their industry. This year's finalists are:

The PHA Impact Award is presented to a group or an individual who has sparked change at the community level to help innovate a healthier future. The finalists must demonstrate how the organization or individual is showing measurable impact and outcomes with a focus on populations disproportionately impacted by obesity; collaborating with other organizations in the childhood obesity effort for greater impact; or using an innovative approach to address the mission to end childhood obesity. The finalists are:

"The third annual Catalyst for Change awards finalists are at the forefront our nation's culture shift towards health and wellness," said PHA President & CEO Nancy E. Roman. "Partnership for a Healthier America is extremely pleased to acknowledge the companies and organizations bringing us closer towards our goal of ensuring that all young people grow up free from obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other conditions associated with excess weight. Collectively, the finalists are already making a meaningful difference in thousands of lives. It's thrilling to imagine what lies ahead as these organizations continue to innovate new ways to ensure families live healthier lives."

Winners will be announced at the PHA Fit to Celebrate Gala at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Avenue North West, Washington, D.C.) on September 27, 2018. Visit http://www.ahealthieramerica.org/gala for more information and to purchase tickets.

About Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA)

PHA's mission is to leverage the power of the private sector to bring lasting systemic changes that improve the food supply, increase healthy choices, increase physical activity and contribute to a culture of health. In 2010, PHA was created in conjunction with – but independent from – Former First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! effort. PHA identifies, accelerates and celebrates voluntary business practices that improve or increase choice or lead to new norms and behavior around food and physical activity. For more information about PHA, please visit www.aHealthierAmerica.org and follow PHA on Twitter @PHAnews.

