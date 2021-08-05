National CBD Day: Best-in Class TruZen® CBD Softgel with Patented Absorption Technology Now Available to Consumers for First Time

The brand aims to educate consumers on what to look for in a CBD product and help decipher which products are best for them. "As a company, our goal is to educate consumers on CBD standards and practices, as well as introduce them to the scientific research that elevates TruZen® among all others on the market today," says a brand spokesperson.

Proactive wellness isn't just a theory, it's a movement and TruZen® wants to lead the charge. With the ever-growing number of CBD products available, today's consumers are dealing with a huge amount of misinformation. TruZen® CBD is designed for proactive whole-body wellness and daily use.

As CBD continues to boom in popularity, found in almost everything from skincare to food, TruZen® delivers a lipid-based, daily-dose softgel that works to improve overall wellness, anxiety and sleep with a patented technology that makes the product more bioavailable and faster-acting than other leading brands on the market.†

TruZen® users can begin their journey with a free 10-Day Trial that automatically rolls into an ongoing 30-Day subscription. TruZen® has created a Personalized Quiz on its website to help each individual identify their most common ailments and recommend most advantageous times each day to take the TruZen® softgel. Depending on the time of day taken, one TruZen® softgel will maximize efforts to combat the ailment and help the user achieve a higher state of wellness – without the high.†

Details on the TruZen® product below:

I. TruZen® provides a patented, lipid-based delivery system that acts faster than any other CBD product available.

Unlike other CBD products, TruZen® delivers a lipid-based, natural, hemp oil product to be delivered in a water soluble form with minimal loss in bio-efficacy or absorption. Its patented VESIsorb® delivery system has been proven in human clinical trials to increase absorption by more than 400% compared to other CBD products. TruZen® softgels disperse uniformly, transferring the CBD bioactives directly to the intestinal lymphatic system for boosted bioavailability and faster results. Benefits start in 90 seconds, and users will feel the full effect within 30 to 60 minutes. TruZen® is 4.4 times more bioavailable than the leading CBD brands made with MCT oil. Tests show that the human body needs only 25 mg of TruZen® CBD to their 100 mg.

II. TruZen®'s potency is supported by human clinical trials and thorough research.

To validate the efficacy of their product, TruZen® launched the first-ever clinical trial on healthy human subjects testing oral bioavailability of cannabidiol. The study found that single oral administration of TruZen® softgels led to faster, more effective absorption for both men and women. The study also proved that TruZen®'s breakthrough formula is 4.4x more bioavailable than the leading CBD brand made with MCT oil, meaning only 25mg of TruZen® CBD is needed to the competitor's 100mg.

III. TruZen® softgels are clean and naturally derived, and backed by the highest ethical standards and clinically-researched ingredients.

TruZen® is produced with pesticide-free, non-GMO seeds grown to organic standards. Unlike nearly all other CBD products, TruZen® uses a proprietary, chemical-free, CO 2 -based extraction process to deliver solvent-free CBD with no delectable levels of THC. The supplements themselves contain no artificial flavoring, sugar, GMOs or gluten. Each dose is sealed with eco-friendly, and low-impact packaging. TruZen® supplements have been adequately shown to be safe under the conditions of their intended use.

IV. TruZen® is designed for proactive wellness and dosed for daily use- morning, noon or night.

Designed for daily use for wellness, anxiety and sleep, the supplement works to alleviate these issues- both immediately and overtime. With daily use, the supplement balances the system for fewer aches and pains, clearer skin, a supported immune response, and a healthier gut. Consistency is key—after 1- 2 weeks, the body's calming ability starts getting accumulative and better balanced.

Customers can enjoy a free 10-Day Trial of the product (shipping and handling rates will apply), or sign up for the ongoing, monthly subscription (30-Day Refill), which retails for $99.95.

More about TruZen®

To learn more about the brand or for more information, please visit www.truzencbd.com.

†This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

