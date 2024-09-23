National Center for Charter School Accountability Launches with Analysis of State Charter School Laws

The National Center for Charter School Accountability provides research and recommendations on increasing transparency and accountability for charter schools.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Network for Public Education (NPE) announces a new project, the National Center for Charter School Accountability (NCCSA), to provide research and recommendations on increasing transparency and accountability for charter schools. NPE is the leading organization that advocates revising state charter laws to make charter schools better align with the original vision of charter schools as teacher and parent-led schools of innovation that complement, not compete with, the public school system.

"The charter sector, now saturated with impersonal national chains and for-profit management corporations, has strayed far from the original mission of charter schools. A few states follow that vision; most do not. We regularly receive calls from charter school parents, teachers, and public school advocates raising concerns. The Center will educate the public with facts and provide information on how best to address concerns," said Carol Burris, the Executive Director of NPE.

The Center includes a searchable database of news stories highlighting problems regarding charter schools. It also provides a portal where parents and taxpayers can submit questions and complaints. It also provides access to nine NPE research reports on charter schools, including reports on charter closures and for-profit-run charter schools.

In addition to research and reports, NCCSA evaluates state laws based on accountability, responsible growth, community input, and protections for students and taxpayers. An interactive map shows the number of open and closed charter schools in each state.

"The Center will grow over time, providing information unavailable on charter trade group sites. One million students have been displaced due to charter closures. In the age of choice, parents and taxpayers deserve the facts," Burris added.

Commenting on the new project, NPE President Diane Ravitch noted, "NCCSA is a valuable resource for parents, taxpayers, policymakers, and the press who want to be informed about the status of charter schools. Accountability matters, and the Center will provide it via accurate and timely information."

The Network for Public Education is a national advocacy organization with over 350,000 members and 200 grassroots groups. Its mission is to preserve, promote, improve, and strengthen public schools for current and future generations of students.

