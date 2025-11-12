National Center for Integrated Emergency Response (NCIER®) Launches Free On-Demand Active Shooter Incident Management Training for All U.S. First Responders

Built by first responders for first responders - complete training and earn certificate in less than an hour

OVIEDO, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the critical need for nationwide preparedness, the National Center for Integrated Emergency Response (NCIER®) announces the launch of Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) QuickStart™, a free online video course and certification designed to prepare first responders for integrated, effective action the moment they arrive at an active shooter event. NCIER is strengthening public safety by providing this short-module video series at no cost to law enforcement, fire, and EMS personnel and agencies nationwide, expediting the delivery of life-saving tools directly to those that keep us safe.

ASIM QuickStart is based on the nationally recognized Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) Checklist, developed by C3 Pathways, Inc. and its training division NCIER. This proprietary Checklist, endorsed by the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) and compliant with the National Incident Management System (NIMS), is the national standard for active shooter event management. The ASIM QuickStart curriculum—which can be completed in less than one hour—equips responders at all levels with essential knowledge, covering staging protocols, tactical and contact team operations, casualty collection, triage, rescue task forces, and emergency transport.

"We are committed to making high-impact, integrated response training accessible to every agency, regardless of size or location," said Bill Godfrey, CEO of C3 Pathways and its training division, NCIER. "ASIM QuickStart is built by first responders for first responders and empowers teams with proven best practices they can apply immediately in the field. When every second counts, preparedness matters most. Our mission is for every agency to take advantage of this vital no-cost training to enhance their readiness and protect their communities."

ASIM QuickStart is foundational training that bridges to more advanced, hands-on, scenario-driven courses, enabling agencies to continually expand their readiness and capabilities.

First responders can enroll now and earn certification at https://ncier.org/quickstart.

Press kit available at https://ncier.org/quickstart-press-kit.

About NCIER:

The National Center for Integrated Emergency Response (NCIER®) sets the national standard for integrated response to active shooter and hostile events. With over 20 years of experience, NCIER delivers hands-on, scenario-driven training to law enforcement, fire, EMS, and other emergency responders nationwide. NCIER's programs—including the widely adopted Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) Checklist, endorsed by the National Tactical Officers Association (NTOA) and compliant with National Incident Management System (NIMS)—coordinate rapid, effective action to save lives and secure incident scenes. NCIER is a division of C3 Pathways, Inc.

Learn more at https://ncier.org.

