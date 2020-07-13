National Center for Police Defense Announces Support for Minneapolis Officers Thomas Lane & Alex Kueng

FAIRFAX, Va., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Center for Police Defense , a national nonprofit organization committed to helping law enforcement officers within the legal process in their time of need, announced their intentions to support two Minneapolis officers that were involved in the incident in Minneapolis that led to the death of George Floyd.

Officer Thomas Lane, 37, and Officer Alex Kueng, 26, have both been charged with aiding and abbetting murder and manslaughter due to their involvement and proximity to the incident that resulted in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. Another officer at the scene, an 18 year veteran on the force and training officer of both officers, has been charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. It was Officer Lane's 4th shift and Officer Kueng's 3rd shift on the force. If Officers Lane and Kueng are convicted, they may face up to 40 years in prison.

"These young men were rookies on the force, only a few days on the job, and were working under a senior officer who was also a training officer," National Center for Police Defense President James Fotis states. "These young men witnessed one of the most horrific incidents you can see while on the force: the death of a handcuffed suspect in custody. Apparently, these two rookies voiced challenges to the situation but were not heard."

"Officer Lane and Officer Kueng have been raked over the coals by the public and media. They have been wrongfully demonized. Their rookie statuses and individual efforts to neutralize the situation have been purposefully ignored to create an awful caricature of these young men. Our organization believes in due process and the right to a fair trial- which means the public does not have the right to try and convict them- especially with so much misinformation being spread," continued Mr. James Fotis.

The National Center for Police Defense will campaign and raise funds and support for Officers Lane and Kueng as they work through the legal system and prepare for their court hearings. To donate to the cause, visit: www.nationalcenterforpolicedefense.com/donate

