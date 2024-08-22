National Charity Be Strong Rallies Corporate Partners to Support Teen Mental Health for Back to School and Beyond

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Students, parents, and educators struggle to address the challenges facing young people and the statistics around bullying, hopelessness, suicide, mental health, and wellbeing of young people is staggering. Heartbreakingly, one out of every five students across the US are bullied relentlessly. Forty two percent of students persistently feel sad and hopeless, with 29% of students struggling with mental illness (less than 50% get help). The data is enough to spur a call to action.

JM Family Enterprises, BetterHelp, and Florida Power & Light Company, have signed on to fund national charity group Be Strong's mission to strengthen mental, emotional, and relational health by supporting the Back-to-School Campaign that is focused on supporting and scaling Be Strong's innovative Student Representative program .

"Giving back is an integral part of who we are at JM Family Enterprises, especially promoting education which is one of our core areas of giving," said Lisa Davis, JM Family's Director of Community Impact. "It's an honor to partner with Be Strong, to help play a small part in sending students back to school with strengthened mental, emotional, and relational health."

Each Be Strong Student Representative positively impacts the people they interact with and exponentially impacts a circle of peers with their school's peer impact group. The student leaders play key leadership roles in helping forge change, and at a time when social isolation, anxiety, depression, mental health and economic challenges are creating unimaginable circumstances for students, parents, and educators alike. Led by students, the peer impact group works to create safer, healthier, resilient school campuses. At the intersection of relationships and the right help, these young leaders are saving and improving lives. The program is made possible for students by dedicated donors and sponsors.

Be Strong provides a free mobile app that offers an easy and convenient way to search for specific and nearby free services, providing students with power that comes from having choices. The app is actively promoted and shared by the student leaders and educators enrolled by Be Strong.

As powerful as the Be Strong App is, the full mission of the organization is to equip teens to support their peers in crisis and get them to the help they need. Training young people to advocate for one another is a life-changing approach to this crisis, as over 60% of youth are more willing to share the challenges they face with a peer than they are to speak to an adult. Many people suffer in silence and the goal of the group is to create connection through relationships.

"The scars I bear are not only physical, but also emotional. Years of mental abuse left me questioning my worth and struggling with self-doubt," shared Joe, 11 yrs. old, Be Strong Student Representative. "I owe my life to Be Strong without their intervention, I shudder to think where I would be today. Their services are provided free of charge, relying solely on the support and generosity of people."

"We are thrilled and grateful to partner with Be Strong for the 2024 Back to School Season," said Natali Nortzon, BetterHelp's Director of Partnerships. "Their commitment to improving and strengthening youth mental health, leading bullying prevention, and shaping young minds to help kids lead happy, healthy lives is a mission that resonates so deeply with us at BetterHelp."

Many of the adults in young people's lives are simply stretched too thin. Students see their parents balance multiple jobs and a shortage of teachers across the country. Hillary Boles, National Board-Certified Educator, explained, "At one-point last year, our guidance counselor had more than 70 students who had requested to see her on a single day."

The Back-to-School Campaign brings together individuals, global, national and local companies to ensure young people get the help they need.

"At Florida Power & Light Company, we believe in powering strong communities, working with them to make Florida an even better place to live, work and raise a family," said Juliet Roulhac, FPL Director of External Affairs for Broward County and the Southwest Region. "That includes supporting organizations like Be Strong, which shines a light on social and emotional resilience, while providing easy access to professional service providers – building a brighter, safer future for our youth."

As part of the Back-to-School Campaign, BetterHelp has gifted Be Strong Student Reps and their families in need with free therapy services. "Talk therapy has been a major catalyst for life improvement for many of our team members, and personally saved my life," said Ashleigh Cromer, CEO of Be Strong. "We are elated for the generosity of all our donors and partners. Our student leaders are the heartbeat of our organization and it's a powerful testimony to them to see that they are not alone and that there is help, and all of us are in their corner."

