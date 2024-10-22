NATIONAL CHARTER SCHOOL FACILITIES NONPROFIT WELCOMES NINA REES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Education Reform Champion Brings More Than Two Decades of Experience Advancing Access to High-Quality Education to Building Hope

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Hope , the non-profit leader in charter school facilities, financing, and services, today announced the appointment of education reform leader Nina Rees to its Board of Directors. For more than two decades, Rees has been a staunch advocate for policies that increase access to high-quality education. She brings extensive experience in the public, private, and nonprofit education sectors to her new position on Building Hope's Board.

Building Hope Board Member Nina Rees

"Nina Rees' appointment marks a significant milestone for Building Hope," said Sheila Ryan-Macie, chair of the board of directors. "Nina's unparalleled leadership in education reform and deep commitment to improving education opportunities and options for all students will further strengthen our mission to create high-quality, innovative charter schools that positively impact the future of education in our country."

"Nina is a national pioneer, leader, and champion for charter school growth whose work has provided better educational pathways for millions of students and their families," said Building Hope President and CEO William D. (Bill) Hansen. "Over the years, we have worked together in the cause of education reform, advocating for innovation and choice. I am delighted to welcome her to Building Hope, where she will be instrumental in helping our nonprofit work with charter schools to create sustainable advancements in education that will impact generations."

Rees currently serves as a Senior Fellow at the George W. Bush Institute where she works with the Bush Institute's team to promote innovative ideas rooted in President Bush's commitment to raising student achievement and closing the achievement gap through policies that are rooted in evidence and impact. She is also the founder and CEO of Nina Rees Consulting, where she supports education entrepreneurs and advocacy leaders to build strategic partnerships with philanthropic business, and government entities.

Previously, Rees was the president and chief executive officer of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, the leading national nonprofit organization committed to advancing the charter school movement. She served as the first Deputy Under Secretary for Innovation and Improvement at the U.S. Department of Education and as Deputy Assistant for Domestic Policy to the Vice President of the United States in the George W. Bush Administration. Additionally, she held leadership roles as Senior Vice President for Strategic Initiatives at Knowledge Universe, a global education company, and as senior education analyst at the Heritage Foundation.

"I'm honored to join Bill Hansen and the Board of Building Hope, an organization I've admired and worked with since my time at the U.S. Department of Education," said Rees. "Building Hope is dedicated to ensuring that charter school leaders can access resources to secure facilities that suit their needs in a cost-effective way. Access to facilities remains one of the key challenges to charter school growth, and Building Hope stands at the intersection of providing a crucial service while also advocating for policies that help even the playing field for charter schools."

Rees holds a master's degree in international transactions from the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and a bachelor of science degree in psychology from Virginia Tech. She currently serves on the Board of Visitors of George Mason University, the Board of Directors of the PIE Network and the Advisory Committee of the Program on Education Policy and Governance at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. She is a Pahara-Aspen Fellow and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

About Building Hope

Building Hope is a national nonprofit that empowers advancements in education through our work with charter schools providing unparalleled facility financing, real estate development, and operational services. We believe a facility should never be the barrier preventing a child from attending a great school. During our 20-year history, Building Hope has supported over $1 billion in the development of school facilities. For more information, visit www.buildinghope.org .

Media Contact

ShinePR for Building Hope

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Building Hope