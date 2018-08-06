National Cheap Flight Day is here: CheapOair Reveals Off-Peak Airfare Trends

Whether within the U.S. or overseas, summer has become one of the most popular seasons to travel, causing it also to be one of the most expensive. As we move into the latter half of the year, airlines will begin to lower fares to maintain a steady passenger volume as travel decreases due to the new school year and many Americans returning to a regular work schedule.

According to CheapOair's data, airfare will be at its lowest for a four-week period beginning the third week of August and lasting through the second week of September. Following this period, prices will begin to steadily increase until they reach their peak before Thanksgiving.

"Over the past several weeks our team of data scientists completed a thorough analysis of flight trends from every angle possible. Data shows that prices will only go upwards starting around the end of September, so for those who already know they'll be traveling in November and December, don't wait on starting your search for airfare bookings," said Sam S. Jain, Founder and CEO of CheapOair.

Top destinations where consumers will be finding deals include top markets throughout the U.S. such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Denver which are ideal destinations to book for fall travel. According to data, average airfare currently ranges between $200 - $300 round trip, based on what travelers have purchased during mid-August2. As airlines continue to lower their fares into early September, it's likely fares will continue to diminish drastically.

CheapOair's Top Domestic Destinations for Cheap Flight Day

Destination3 Average Airfare2 Los Angeles $266 Las Vegas $261 Denver $228 Orlando $251 Miami $291 Fort Lauderdale $254 San Francisco $304 Boston $295 Seattle $299 Phoenix $308

"We're a flight focused agency, and we're working closely with our airline teams every day to ensure we generate airfare options that make the most sense for our customers. Once fares begin to drop, travelers should start their research as early as possible to take advantage of the best deals available and book before the holiday's draw near," added Jain.

Travelers can sign up to receive daily travel deals to various destinations, including these destinations listed above, by making a CheapOair profile at CheapOair.com. For more information, please visit CheapOair.com, download the CheapOair app for iOS and Android or check out CheapOair's Miles Away blog for travel tips and trends.

About CheapOair



CheapOair is a flight-focused, hybrid travel agency that enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone or live chat. CheapOair (https://www.cheapoair.com, 1-800-566-2345) bridges the gap between an online and traditional travel agency with certified travel agents available 24/7 to help find deals and offers to destinations worldwide on over 450 airlines, 1 million hotels, and 100s of car rental companies. Partner airlines benefit from access to CheapOair's broad customer base that books high yield international travel and add-on ancillaries at above the industry average. Follow CheapOair on Facebook and Twitter to learn how to travel the world for less.

1 Based on historical data for travel 6/28/15 – 12/31/15, 6/26/16 – 12/31/16, and 6/25/17 – 12/31/17.



2 Based on average roundtrip airfare as of 08/10/18 departing 9/1/18 – 11/30/18



3 Based on passengers booked for travel as of 08/10/18 departing 9/1/18 – 11/30/18

SOURCE CheapOair

Related Links

http://www.cheapoair.com

