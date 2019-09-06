National Chemicals Partners with Venue Naples on Bahamas Hurricane Relief

LEE COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Chemicals, Inc. (NCI), a Minnesota-based chemical manufacturing company owned by Murl Landman, a resident of Naples, is partnering with Venue Naples and other local Lee County companies to organize relief and donations for the Bahamas recently devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

NCI is donating the equivalent of 60,000 gallons of disinfecting cleaner in two pallets with their high-concentration, commercial-grade formula which can be transported with minimal cost or environmental impact.

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 185 mph when it first made landfall in the Bahamas, killing at least thirty people during the two days it stalled over Abaco Island. Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has called Dorian "a historic tragedy." The storm, now a Category 2 has made landfall in North Carolina and will continue up the coast.

Venue Naples has been turned into a drop-off center for donations to relief efforts in the Bahamas. Still awaiting clearance via both air and water, teams are staging donated goods in warehouses in preparation for passage to the Bahamas.

Sanitation crisis can be an extensive setback in relief efforts after major storms. NCI intends to combat contamination and disease by donating high-concentration cleaning products, the equivalent of 60,000 gallons of commercial-grade disinfectant. This efficient method of delivery requires minimal cost and provides maximum impact. In partnering with Venue Naples, NCI is confident that the relief supplies will expediently reach areas with the greatest need.

Murl Landman, CEO of National Chemicals, shared, "the call went out for resources to help with sanitation and hygiene in the wake of Hurricane Dorian - and we answered. Our amazing partners in Florida are providing access to watercraft and air support to transport supplies to the areas of greatest need without delay. We are hopeful that both the quantity of product and speed of delivery will make a meaningful impact on recovery in the Bahamas, keeping the sanitary crisis that often follows these events at bay."

Donations of all varieties are important in the Hurricane Dorian relief efforts. Venue Naples is accepting donations between 8am and 4pm daily at 13240 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 205 in Naples and other locations throughout the upcoming week. For updates on the storm and relief efforts, visit the Venue Naples Facebook page and local news outlets.

NCI is humbled to be a part of relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, and hopes to play a small part in a quick and thorough recovery for the people of the Bahamas.

About Venue Naples | Crave Culinaire

Venue Naples is a fully customizable, multi-use event space and fine art gallery in Naples, Florida. The Venue Naples concept is designed to meet increasing demand for high-end event venue spaces incorporating fine dining and exquisite service. Social, corporate, wedding, arts and culture, or themed events can be hosted and paired with the food, wine and service of Crave Culinaire. To explore the Venue Naples vision, visit www.venuenaples.com .

About National Chemicals

For 80 years, National Chemicals has been a company obsessed with cleaning chemistry. As a chemical developer and manufacturer, the National Chemicals team is dedicated to delivering high-quality products, safety guidance, and outstanding service. Now under the third generation of leadership from the Landman family, National Chemicals got its start with glassware in bars and taverns. Today, this family-owned company provides on-demand production and packaging expertise for third-party cleaning brands across North America. To learn more, visit www.nationalchemicals.com .

