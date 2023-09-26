National Children's Museum Announces Dreamers Soirée

November 2nd, 2023, Event Will Honor Founding Trustee Dick Snowdon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Children's Museum, the preeminent combined children's museum and science center, announces its largest fundraising event of the year, the Dreamers Soirée, an evening that celebrates and reflects the joys of childhood: imagination, play, and, of course, dreams!

Taking place on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023, the evening will bring together individuals and corporate supporters, public officials, and prominent figures in Washington's business and cultural communities in support of the Museum's mission of inspiring children to care about and change the world.

The evening will begin with an elegant seated dinner, held in honor of one of the Museum's founding Trustees and former Board Chair, Dick Snowdon, a champion of the National Children's Museum for nearly 50 years. Snowdon has been an integral part of the National Children's Museum's journey to provide children with the opportunity to experience the joy of play-based, STEAM learning in our nation's capital, serving as a past Board Chair of the Capital Children's Museum on H Street in northeast D.C. and an instrumental force behind the Museum establishing its current home in downtown D.C.

Following the dinner, the evening will progress into a celebratory soirée, featuring signature cocktails, culinary delights, dancing, music, and more.

"The Dreamers Soirée is an opportunity for us to come together as a community to celebrate the joy and impact being made at the National Children's Museum," said Crystal Bowyer, Museum CEO and President. "Without the generosity of our supporters, the work we are honored to do would not be possible, and we're so thankful to be inspiring the next generation of leaders and changemakers inside the Museum every day."

Hosted by Abby Phillip, Anchor of "CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip," the Dreamers Soirée will include Honorary Chairs Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Chris Van Hollen, who have provided tremendous support to the institution for years. Additional event chairs include Museum Board of Trustees member Heather Zimmerman and her husband, former Washington Nationals player Ryan Zimmerman, and John Legittino and Lauren Pratapas.

The event's host committee includes Elizabeth and Paul Bonner, Brooke and Fritz Brogan, Ashley and Matt Bronczek, Kristin and John Cecchi, Andrea Dykes and Jeremy Fishelberg, Michelle Fields and Jamie Weinstein, Rae Ann and Jermaine Johnson, Traci and Robb Micek, Beth Newburger Schwartz, and S. Scott Stewart.

Event sponsors include the Embassy of the State of Qatar, Mrs. Jacquline Mars, Geico, PNC, American Airlines, American Beverage Association, Capitol Seniors Housing, VPC Inc., as well as Andrea Dykes and Jeremy Fishelberg, Elizabeth and Paul Bonner, Brooke and Fritz Brogan, Ashley and Matt Bronczek, S. Ross Hechinger, Stephanie Beyer Kirby and Trey Kirby, Traci and Robb Micek, Beth Newburger Schwartz, and Joseph Wright.

Limited tickets are still available for $500 for both the dinner and soirée, or just the soirée for $200 ($150 for Museum members). Additional event details, tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at www.nationalchildrensmuseum.org/dreamers-soiree-2023/ .

Dinner

6 pm reception

7 pm dinner

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

Soirée

8 to 11 pm

National Children's Museum

Creative cocktail attire

About National Children's Museum

STEAM adventure awaits at National Children's Museum, located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. With a mission to inspire children to care about and change the world, the Museum sparks curiosity and ignites creativity for children under the age of twelve and their families. Through playful science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) based exhibits, programs and virtual offerings, the Museum reaches millions of people each year. Learn more and plan your visit at nationalchildrensmuseum.org .

SOURCE National Children's Museum