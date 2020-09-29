National Christian Organization Convening Gen Z, Millennials, Women of Color Community Developers for Three-Day Event Focused on Racialized Policing, Leading Youth in the Midst of Unrest, and More
CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christian Community Development Association (CCDA) will host a three-day online interactive event to train, connect, and inspire local community developers on numerous topics relevant to the current national landscape. The CCDA Collective will offer over 60 different opportunities to learn and collaborate with peers at CCDAcollective.org from October 1-3.
"We believe community development work on behalf of the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized and the forgotten in every locale is sacred work. It is missional work. It is necessary work, especially, in the severity of this moment," said Cecilia Williams, President and CEO of CCDA.
Participants can go through up to 29 masterclasses, collaborate through 12 separate roundtable events, and network within 24 peer-to-peer scheduled sessions. Organizers have also curated morning welcome addresses and mid-day talks from key leaders to inspire the entire Collective.
Peer-to-peer connection events planned around various affinities include:
- Millennials in Christian Community Development (CCD)
- GenZ in CCD
- Women of Color in CCD
- Racialized Policing
- CCD Mental Health/Social Work Professionals
- Gender Equity
- Social Entrepreneurs / Impact Investing
- Youth Ministry Workers
- Educational Equity
- Emerging Voices of Color
- Environmental Justice
- Voter Engagement & Support
- Rural Networks
Live roundtable discussion events scheduled include:
- Pushing for Change In Protest
- Re-Building Neighborhood Capacity
- Rethinking Reconciliation
- Practitioner Shifts in the Age of COVID & Unrest
- Healing Racialized Trauma
- Building Relationships & Advancing Justice
Masterclass sessions to be offered include:
- Educational Equity in the Now
- Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story
- Reconciliation
- Worship in the Midst of Unrest
- A Theology from the Border
- Leading Youth Through the Critical Moment
- Re-discipling the White Church: From Cheap Diversity to True Solidarity
- Intercultural Competence
- Spirituality for the Long Haul
- Workforce Development
"Our community needs real tangible opportunities to connect with each other beyond the typical webinar or events full of canned talks. We've planned this event to allow for substantial engagement around critical issues community developers are facing today," noted Williams.
The entire schedule and full details are available at www.ccdacollective.org.
