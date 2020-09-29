National Christian Organization Convening Gen Z, Millennials, Women of Color Community Developers for Three-Day Event Focused on Racialized Policing, Leading Youth in the Midst of Unrest, and More

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christian Community Development Association (CCDA) will host a three-day online interactive event to train, connect, and inspire local community developers on numerous topics relevant to the current national landscape. The CCDA Collective will offer over 60 different opportunities to learn and collaborate with peers at CCDAcollective.org from October 1-3.

"We believe community development work on behalf of the poor, the vulnerable, the marginalized and the forgotten in every locale is sacred work. It is missional work. It is necessary work, especially, in the severity of this moment," said Cecilia Williams, President and CEO of CCDA.

Participants can go through up to 29 masterclasses, collaborate through 12 separate roundtable events, and network within 24 peer-to-peer scheduled sessions. Organizers have also curated morning welcome addresses and mid-day talks from key leaders to inspire the entire Collective.

Peer-to-peer connection events planned around various affinities include:

Millennials in Christian Community Development (CCD)

GenZ in CCD

Women of Color in CCD

Racialized Policing

CCD Mental Health/Social Work Professionals

Gender Equity

Social Entrepreneurs / Impact Investing

Youth Ministry Workers

Educational Equity

Emerging Voices of Color

Environmental Justice

Voter Engagement & Support

Rural Networks

Live roundtable discussion events scheduled include:

Pushing for Change In Protest

Re-Building Neighborhood Capacity

Rethinking Reconciliation

Practitioner Shifts in the Age of COVID & Unrest

Healing Racialized Trauma

Building Relationships & Advancing Justice

Masterclass sessions to be offered include:

Educational Equity in the Now

Using Media, Arts & Activism to Ignite the Story

Reconciliation

Worship in the Midst of Unrest

A Theology from the Border

Leading Youth Through the Critical Moment

Re-discipling the White Church: From Cheap Diversity to True Solidarity

Intercultural Competence

Spirituality for the Long Haul

Workforce Development

"Our community needs real tangible opportunities to connect with each other beyond the typical webinar or events full of canned talks. We've planned this event to allow for substantial engagement around critical issues community developers are facing today," noted Williams.

The entire schedule and full details are available at www.ccdacollective.org .

About the Christian Community Development Association

CCDA has been inspiring, training, and connecting Christian community development practitioners and leaders since 1989. The national organization is dedicated to helping local community developers reclaim and renew their communities. CCDA has helped over 1000 organizations create positive change in the most neglected and marginalized neighborhoods. Learn more at CCDA.org.

