National Clean Energy Week, September 20-24, to Spotlight American Clean Energy Innovation and Leadership

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Clean Energy Week (NCEW) today announced that its fifth annual celebration of the policies, industries, and innovations driving American clean energy will be held Monday, September 20 through Friday, September 24, 2021.

NCEW 2021 will be a hybrid of virtual conversations and in-person events in Washington, D.C. Among the unique programming offered throughout the week, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will convene lawmakers, energy advocates, and private sector leaders for enlightening and influential clean energy and climate policy discussions. Click HERE to register for the Symposium.

"National Clean Energy Week sends a powerful message—clean energy is the future and America is ready to lead the way," said Heather Reams, NCEW Chair and Executive Director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions Forum (CRES Forum), a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public and policy makers about the benefits of clean energy. "As America continues to rebound from the extraordinary challenges of the past year, clean energy is poised to give the United States a competitive edge by spurring economic activity and job creation. Across all 50 states, clean energy has proven to be a resilient, reliable solution to lowering emissions and improving our climate. Through powerful discussions among our nation's top clean energy thought leaders, NCEW will explore our country's rapidly expanding energy sector and the future of clean energy in America."

Founded in 2017, NCEW brings together government officials, industry associations, businesses, non-profits, and advocates in the clean energy space for events in Washington, D.C. and across America. This weeklong recognition will honor the clean energy sector's contributions to America's economic strength while reducing global emissions. In 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate issued bipartisan resolutions recognizing National Clean Energy Week and America's global leadership in clean energy, and more than half of the nation's governors signed proclamations officially recognizing "Clean Energy Week" in their states. Also in 2020, for the first time in NCEW history, members of Congress marked the week by introducing two bipartisan bills focused on energy and the environment.

The bipartisan NCEW Policy Makers Symposium will return this year, convening state and federal leaders for thoughtful discussion about the policies shaping the clear energy sector. Once again held virtually, the Symposium provides an opportunity for innovators, investors, advocates, and lawmakers from across the country to celebrate the latest in clean energy policy and technologies.

In 2020, the NCEW Policy Makers Symposium welcomed distinguished lawmakers including U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Mike Braun (R-IN), Chris Coons (D-DE), Joe Manchin (D-WV), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK); former U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO); U.S. Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY), Sean Casten (D-IL), Kathy Castor (D-FL), John Curtis (R-UT), Darin LaHood (R-IL), David McKinley (R-WV), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Garret Graves (R-LA), and Tom Emmer (R-MN); and former Tennessee Governor Phil Bresdesen and former Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark Menezes. NCEW 2021 promises a similarly inspiring lineup, plus panel discussions led by some of the nation's clean energy leaders and networking opportunities to connect and collaborate—both virtually and in-person—with clean energy thought leaders across America.

NCEW's 2021 Steering Committee includes the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), Alliance to Save Energy, American Petroleum Institute (API), American Wind Energy Association (AWEA), American Clean Power Association, Biomass Power Association, Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), Clean Energy Business Network (CEBN), Center for Liquefied Natural Gas (CLNG), CRES Forum, Energy Storage Association (ESA), Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), National Propane Gas Association (NPGA), National Hydropower Association (NHA) and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Additional information about NCEW, including sponsorship opportunities and Symposium registration, are available at https://nationalcleanenergyweek.org/.

National Clean Energy Week (NCEW), described by POLITICO as "a veritable who's who of the Clean Energy World," is an annual awareness week to recognize the value of clean energy including abundant job opportunities, economic growth, energy independence, consumer choice, lower energy prices, and a cleaner environment. Follow NCEW on Twitter (@NCEWConf) and Facebook (NationalCleanEnergyWeek) for event updates. www.nationalcleanenergyweek.org

SOURCE Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions